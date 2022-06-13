Donny Osmond shares career-threatening health woes: 'I would have chosen death'

Donny Osmond has been famous since childhood, but he revealed in a Radio 4 interview that he feared his career was over.

The musician shared that he began experiencing panic attacks and stage fright when appearing on stage in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat. He appeared in the show following a lull in his career in the 80s and worried he wouldn’t be good enough in the production.

Donny Osmond became famous as a child star alongside his siblings

"I didn't want my career to fail again," he said. "I had to be perfect. If I didn't give a perfect performance people would walk out of the theatre saying 'it wasn’t worth the price.'"

Donny previously shared his experiences of anxiety, saying: "There are times I remember before I walked on stage where if I had the choice of walking on stage or dying, I would have chosen death."

Of his panic attacks, the star said: "I thought I was actually going crazy in my mind.

Donny Osmond appears on the stage in various guises

"I remember shaking in bed, and I just, I couldn't get out of bed. Something was wrong, and my wife took me to the hospital."

"I felt like he was having a nervous breakdown,” his wife Debbie said. "He kept saying, 'I can't stop shaking; there's something wrong with me.'"

Donny's wife helped him through his anxiety

It was Donny's wife that broke his spell of anxiety surrounding Joseph, suggesting he did an average show – which resulted in him doing his best show ever, and dispelling his worries for good.

Donny is currently appearing in a solo Las Vegas residency and is enjoying reconnecting with his fans, free from stage fright – in fact, he recently won an award for the best Las Vegas residency, reaffirming his self-confidence.

