Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman for the sake of their daughters

After an eventful Halloween morning on the Today Show, dressing up as one half of Sonny and Cher, Hoda Kotb took her two daughters out trick or treating.

The Today anchor, 59, is a doting mom to Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, four, and for their Halloween night, they enjoyed a family reunion.

Haley and Hope were joined by Joel Schiffman, Hoda's ex-fiancé and co-parent to their two adoptive daughters, and it's clear that they could not be more supportive of each other.

In fact, their costumes proved that they had just about perfected co-parenting, as both wore matching bright rainbow ponchos over their clothes.

Hoda took it a step further, even, by accessorizing with red-tinted sunglasses and adding a bright red pantsuit with high rainbow-colored socks.

Haley was dressed like a beautiful pink princess with a huge crown, while Hope was an iridescent purple and green butterfly. Hoda captioned their family photos with: "Trick or treating New York style."

© Instagram Hoda and Joel with their daughters Haley and Hope on Halloween

Fans were delighted to see Joel join the gang for Halloween, leaving comments like: "Nice to see Joel being part of this," and: "Good to see Joel enjoying Halloween with his girls."

A third also added: "The girls look so cute! Love seeing Joel too! Happy Halloween!" and a fourth commented: "It's Joel! Good to see him."

Despite announcing in early 2022 that they were calling it quits on their relationship after eight years together, they've remained close as co-parents.

© Instagram The exes maintain a rock-solid relationship as co-parents

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year… on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," Hoda told her co-star Jenna Bush Hager on Fourth Hour of Today in January 2022.

"It's not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

At the Today Plaza, after their grand Halloween costume reveal, Hoda and Jenna spoke exclusively with HELLO! about how their kids reacted to their iconic get-ups as '60s era Cher and Sonny Bono respectively. Watch a glimpse of it below...

"My kids haven't seen this yet," Hoda revealed. "I think they'll get scared. They get scared when I'm someone else."

As Jenna reassured her that she looked amazing, Hoda joked in response: "I look like a man playing Cher. That's what I looked like."

For her costume, the NBC News host opted for a form-fitting pink floor-length gown with silver appliqués and a long, sleek black wig, which she whipped around on stage while imitating Cher's oft-memed hair flips.

The two co-hosts even performed a rendition of the former couple's signature song, the 1965 track "I Got You Babe."

