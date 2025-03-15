President Trump hit in the face during interview - watch video

President Donald Trump was hit in the face by a boom mic on Friday leaving the President raising his eyebrows in disbelief.

The blunder occurred as the 78-year-old was speaking with reporters at Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland.

As the press gathered around the President, one reporter began asking him a question about Gaza when the boom mic wobbled and hit him in the mouth. Watch the vdeo here:

President Trump hit in the face during interview

Trump reared back in surprise and raised his eyebrows as he looked at someone off-camera.I’m so sorry," the woman can be heard saying, before Trump looks at someone to his right and responds: "She just made television tonight."

"She just became a big story tonight, right?” the politician added.

© AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump speaks to the press about the conflict in Ukraine before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base March 14, 2025,

The mic was at the end of a long pole and a picture from a different angle appeared to show the reporter balancing the pole from the other end.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President in January 2025 and was joined by his wife Melania Trump, and his children, Barron, Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, and Eric as he took the oath of office in the U.S. Rotunda of the Capitol.

Former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were in attendance as was Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris. Sitting front row alongside Trump's family were billionaire tech giants Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump

His election win came after two attempts on his life: On July 13 at a rally, multiple shots could be heard and Trump was seen grabbing his ear in confusion before ducking down as Secret Service rushed the stage.

Blood could be seen across his right ear and streaked across his face as the Secret Service rushed him into a car.

Donald Trump shot in the ear at rally

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger confirmed that two people were dead after the incident, including the shooter, and another was left in "critical condition".

Trump was "fine" after being "checked out at a local medical facility".

© Anna Moneymaker Trump is rushed offstage during a rally

Months later in September multiple "gunshots" were fired in the vicinity of the former President when he was golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

However, per a statement from the Trump Campaign's Communications Director Steven Cheung, Trump was safe: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."