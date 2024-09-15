Donald Trump's condition revealed after new 'protective incident' involving 'gunshots'

Donald Trump's team has shared an update on his condition after it was revealed that multiple "gunshots" were fired in the vicinity of the former President.

The ex POTUS, 78, was golfing at the Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, September 15, when gunshots were reportedly heard.

However, per a statement from the Trump Campaign's Communications Director Steven Cheung, Trump is safe. "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Donald Trump shot in the ear at political rally

Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, also shared on X: "The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. The former president is safe." A media briefing will be held with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office with further details.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. also took to X to say: "Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida."

"An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended."

Per latest updates, CNN reports that a suspect has been detained after being shot at by the Secret Service in connection to the incident and, as Trump Jr. stated, a "long gun" was recovered.

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed on the incident and released a statement through the White House expressing "relief" that Trump is safe.

MORE: Is Taylor Swift suing Donald Trump over fake AI endorsement?

"The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the statement from the White House read.

The incident hauntingly echoes an assassination attempt on the former President back in July at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which came during the height of mounting tensions between Trump and President Biden.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a resident of a nearby Pittsburgh suburb, was identified as the shooter in the case, and was killed by Secret Service officers soon after firing shots at Trump. His shots also killed one other attendee and critically injured two others.

MORE: Melania Trump shares statement after Donald Trump shooting — read here

At the time, Biden was still the presumptive Democratic nominee, and the race leaned ever so slightly in the Republican candidate's favor. However, just days later, Biden dropped out of the race, with Vice President Harris taking his place.

© Getty Images The former President was shot at during a political rally back in July

In fact, one of the former President's last major appearances was at the first Presidential Debate against Harris in Philadelphia, aired on ABC News and moderated by ABC anchors Linsey Davis and David Muir.

MORE: Inside Barron Trump's lavish multi-millionaire life as teen prepares for new chapter

The debate served to turn popular opinion against former President Trump and in Harris' favor, most notably among undecided Democrats, although several polls still show them as being neck and neck.

© ABC Trump was most recently seen during his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris

The pair were seen the following morning at the 9/11 Memorial with President Biden to honor the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks in New York.