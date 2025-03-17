Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alex de Minaur shares romantic picture with fiancée Katie Boulter to mark special milestone
Subscribe
Alex de Minaur shares romantic picture with fiancée Katie Boulter to mark special milestone
couple posing on red carpet© Getty Images

Alex de Minaur shares romantic picture with fiancée Katie Boulter to mark special milestone

The tennis power couple announced their engagement last year

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur shared a rare romantic picture alongside his fiancée Katie Boulter at the weekend to mark their five-year anniversary.

In a post shared to Instagram, Alex uploaded a heartwarming snapshot that showed the smitten pair posing on holiday with the golden sun setting behind them.

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur pose on red carpet© Getty Images
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur posed on the red carpet at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards

In a touching display of affection, Alex also had one arm placed around Katie's waist. Dressed to impress, Leicester-born Katie looked flawless wearing an elegant wrap dress in a vibrant turquoise hue. Her frock featured puff sleeves and ruched detailing around the waist.

View post on Instagram
 

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a loose updo and highlighted her features with a radiant palette of makeup. Alex, meanwhile, looked dapper wearing white chinos, a burgundy shirt and trendy sunglasses.

In his caption, Alex penned: "5 years" followed by a red heart and the crossed fingers emoji.

The sport star's post sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. Katie was quick to quip: "Been a loooong 5 years of snoring," while one follower wrote: "Happy anniversary you two. Great pic," and a second added: "Congratulations to you both. Now the wedding to plan!"

View post on Instagram
 

The couple announced their engagement in December last year with a stunning selfie that showed Katie rocking a giant sparkler.

"We've been keeping a small secret…" the caption simply read.

Alex and Katie's love story

Alex and Katie's love story began in 2020, but the couple waited until March 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.

couple looking smart outside tennis club© Instagram
Katie and Alex appear to be going from strength to strength

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Katie once told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be - and the rest will follow."

katie boulter and alex de minaur © Getty Images
The couple are incredibly supportive of one another

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Standard, she revealed: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you're going through, they know the lows and highs—it's so comforting. I'm lucky to have him."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Alex De Minaur wins over Wimbledon crowd with sweet shout-out to Katie Boulter

Back in 2022, Alex won over the crowds when he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his then-girlfriend after she beat Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon. Reflecting on her win, he proudly said: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More