Alex de Minaur shares romantic picture with fiancée Katie Boulter to mark special milestone

Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur shared a rare romantic picture alongside his fiancée Katie Boulter at the weekend to mark their five-year anniversary.

In a post shared to Instagram, Alex uploaded a heartwarming snapshot that showed the smitten pair posing on holiday with the golden sun setting behind them.

© Getty Images Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur posed on the red carpet at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards

In a touching display of affection, Alex also had one arm placed around Katie's waist. Dressed to impress, Leicester-born Katie looked flawless wearing an elegant wrap dress in a vibrant turquoise hue. Her frock featured puff sleeves and ruched detailing around the waist.

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in a loose updo and highlighted her features with a radiant palette of makeup. Alex, meanwhile, looked dapper wearing white chinos, a burgundy shirt and trendy sunglasses.

In his caption, Alex penned: "5 years" followed by a red heart and the crossed fingers emoji.

The sport star's post sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. Katie was quick to quip: "Been a loooong 5 years of snoring," while one follower wrote: "Happy anniversary you two. Great pic," and a second added: "Congratulations to you both. Now the wedding to plan!"

The couple announced their engagement in December last year with a stunning selfie that showed Katie rocking a giant sparkler.

"We've been keeping a small secret…" the caption simply read.

Alex and Katie's love story

Alex and Katie's love story began in 2020, but the couple waited until March 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.

© Instagram Katie and Alex appear to be going from strength to strength

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Katie once told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be - and the rest will follow."

© Getty Images The couple are incredibly supportive of one another

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Standard, she revealed: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you're going through, they know the lows and highs—it's so comforting. I'm lucky to have him."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alex De Minaur wins over Wimbledon crowd with sweet shout-out to Katie Boulter

Back in 2022, Alex won over the crowds when he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his then-girlfriend after she beat Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon. Reflecting on her win, he proudly said: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."