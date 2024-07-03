Wimbledon: Inside Katie Boulter's private life away from the spotlight with boyfriend Alex de Minaur

British tennis player Katie Boulter is a force to be reckoned with! The 27-year-old tennis ace, who broke into the top 100 back in April 2019, is the current UK number one after winning key tournaments in 2023 and 2024.

All eyes will be on the rising sports star once again this summer as she continues her Wimbledon campaign. Following Katie's progression to the second round, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at her private life away from the spotlight, delving into her family and her Australian boyfriend, Alex de Minaur.

Her boyfriend Alex

Whilst Leicester-born Katie and her boyfriend have been together since 2020, they didn't go public with their romance until March 2021. After crossing paths on the tennis court, Alex asked Katie out for a coffee date - and as they say, the rest is history.

© Getty Images Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur playing at Wimbledon in 2023

Opening up about their relationship, Katie told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities… Tennis is where we want to be – and the rest will follow."

© Getty Images The duo have been going from strength to strength

Meanwhile, she told The Standard: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you’re going through, they know the lows and highs, it does feel very comforting. I’m lucky to have him."

© Instagram Katie and Alex started dating in 2020

The pair appear smitten, with Katie sharing regular snapshots from joint red carpet appearances and romantic getaways in Alicante, which Katie describes as her "happy place".

Her parents and her brother James

Tennis runs in the family! Katie's mother, Sue, represented Great Britain as a junior and later went on to become a tennis coach, whilst her maternal grandmother was a regional tennis champion. Following in her grandmother's footsteps, Katie kicked off her career playing at her grandmother's tennis club in Leicester aged four.

© Instagram The tennis ace shares a close bond with her family

Katie describes her mother as her biggest inspiration. "She has been one of my idols my whole life. She has looked after me from the worst moments to the best moments," she told the Mail in 2018.

"It is great she has an understanding of tennis at such a great level. She understands me and what I am going through."

© Instagram James is Katie's biggest cheerleader

Her brother, James, meanwhile, is a talent agent and is one of Katie's biggest cheerleaders. Sharing a glimpse inside their sweet bond, she told Tatler: "He messages me after every single match."

Her adorable pet pooch and London home

Katie lives in leafy Putney in the south of London with her adorable golden retriever pup. When she's not brushing up on her racket skills, she relishes catching up with friends in south London.

© Instagram Katie owns an adorable golden retriever

"I'm in Putney, I've got a few friends in Wimbledon, one in Kew," she told Tatler. "In my heyday, way back when, we used to go to Northcote Records [the Battersea bar and live music mecca] and absolutely loved it."