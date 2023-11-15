Karlie Kloss is starting an empire: Here’s what you need to know about the i-D owner

Renowned American supermodel Karlie Kloss is making headlines once again, this time not for gracing the covers of Vogue but for stepping into the realm of media ownership.

Kloss, known for her multifaceted career as a supermodel, coder, and entrepreneur, has acquired i-D Magazine, marking her second endeavour to rescue a struggling fashion publication. This move follows her notable involvement in the purchase of W Magazine in late 2020.

The speculation surrounding Kloss's interest in i-D Magazine has proven accurate, with the model-businesswoman purchasing the publication from its former parent company, Vice Media, for an undisclosed sum, as reported by Business of Fashion. The acquisition is orchestrated through Kloss's newly established company, Bedford Media. Once the deal is finalised, Kloss is set to assume the role of CEO, ushering in a new era for i-D Magazine under Bedford Media's stewardship.

Bedford Media steps in as the fresh parent company, replacing Vice Media, which faced financial challenges leading to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in mid-May. Despite these changes, the current Editor-in-Chief, Alastair McKimm, will retain his position at the British publication, taking on an expanded role as chief creative officer and global editor-in-chief.

This strategic move underscores Kloss's commitment to the media industry and hints at her trajectory towards becoming a media mogul. Her involvement in rescuing struggling publications reflects a confidence in the future of fashion media, even amidst a landscape undergoing transformation and contraction.

As Kloss takes the reins of i-D Magazine and Bedford Media, the industry watches with anticipation to see how her expertise and connections in the tech world may shape the future of the 43-year-old publication.

Who is Karlie Kloss?

Karlie Kloss, at 26 years old and hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry since her discovery at a local charity fashion show in 2006. With a remarkable 40 Vogue covers to her name, Kloss's modelling career skyrocketed after her debut for Calvin Klein, boasting an impressive 64 shows booked in her first full fashion week season. She has walked for renowned designers like Oscar de la Renta, Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Versace, solidifying her status as a global brand ambassador for Estee Lauder.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the fashion world, Kloss is a tech enthusiast and philanthropist. Inspired by her passion for technology, she delved into coding in 2014, eventually leading to the creation of Kode With Klossy in 2015. This organisation empowers girls aged 13 to 18 to learn coding through free two-week summer camps, exploring front-end and back-end software engineering concepts. Kode With Klossy's impact has grown exponentially, with 1,000 scholarships awarded in 2018, reaching 50 free coding camps in 25 cities. Kloss's philanthropic efforts were recognized with a spot on the TIME 100 list, and she graced the covers of Fast Company and Forbes for her work in scaling the organisation.

Who is Karlie Kloss married to?

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner tied the knot back in 2018, and their family expanded with the arrival of their second child in July 2023. The supermodel had shared her pregnancy news during the Met Gala, setting the stage for the joyful addition to their family.

Despite their high-profile careers, Kloss and Kushner managed to keep their relationship relatively private, with occasional glimpses on social media and rare appearances on the red carpet since they began dating in 2012. Their engagement took place discreetly in July 2018, followed by an intimate wedding ceremony just three months later. In 2021, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their first child, a son named Levi Joseph. The family welcomed another bundle of joy two years later when Karlie gave birth to their second son, Elijah Jude.

Joshua Kushner, beyond his role as the spouse of a supermodel, is a tech investor and entrepreneur. Notably, he is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who gained public attention for marrying Ivanka Trump in 2009. Jared Kushner went on to become a White House adviser following Donald Trump's election as president in 2016.