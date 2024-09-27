Gal Gadot looks phenomenal in plunging leather dress during Paris Fashion Week

Gal Gadot looked sensational on Friday when she attended the Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 39-year-old added a twist to her black ensemble by opting for an ankle-length leather dress that skimmed her physique and boasted a V-neckline, a sweeping low-back, and rope detailing at the chest.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gal Gadot bounces on her bed in energetic bedroom video

Gal elevated her look with bold red lipstick and added height to her statuesque frame with a pair of towering black heels.

Her dark hair was worn in a chic updo, and she accessorized with a turquoise Loewe mini clutch.

Gal has taken it easy for the past several months since secretly welcoming her fourth baby with her husband Jaron Varsano.

The actress surprised her fans when she announced her daughter, Ori's birth to the world in March on social media after keeping her pregnancy completely hidden.

© Getty Images Gal looked gorgeous in her leather dress

Posting an adorable photo of herself cradling Ori shortly after her birth, Gal penned: "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through."

She added: "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too."

The couple are already parents to three girls: Alma, 12, Maya, seven, and Daniella, three.

© Getty Images Gal's leather dress skimmed her incredible figure

In 2021, soon after welcoming Daniella, Gal was asked by James Corden whether she wanted to expand her family.

She said: "The first one you're so nervous about how it's going to be. The second one, you worry about the first one, how she's going to take it. Then by the third one, you're like, they can deal with each other, let's enjoy this.

"Then you're thinking, I don't know if I'm ever going to have another baby, so I just enjoy every phase of it."

© Getty Images Gal's dress exposed her back

While the jury is out on whether she will add a fifth child to her brood, one thing Gal loves about being pregnant is giving birth.

"I love giving birth," she told InStyle in 2022. "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical."

She added: "And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

© Getty Images Gal elevated her look with bold red lipstick

But when it comes to the pregnancies themselves, Gal admitted they "are hard for me – I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element".

In a previous interview with People, the Wonder Woman actress shared her approach to parenting as a working mom.

As well as being a Hollywood star, Gal and her husband – whom she married in 2008 – co-own the production company, Pilot Wave.

© Instagram Gal and her husband with their four daughters

She said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it."

Gal added: "But it's hard, there is no recipe. I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."