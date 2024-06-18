Gal Gadot stuns in black strapless dress post baby number four

Gal Gadot stepped out in a stunning strapless dress as she celebrated the official opening for Aspen Vodka's distillery.

The mom of four, posed in a classic, figure-hugging black dress with no straps for a sultry look. The dress was from Magda Burtrym, and she paired it with matching peep toe heels from Gia Borgini. The Wonder Woman star accessorized the look with a Bottega Veneta clutch and simple Tiffany & Co. earrings, rings and bracelets for extra shimmer.

© Nick Tininenko Gal Gadot attends Aspen Vodka's event

Gal wore her hair in a sleek bob, a chic look that is also perfectly practical for her life as a new mom. The Heart of Stone star was taking some time off mom duty to attend the distillery opening, complete with cocktails at the historic Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection.

The actress welcomed her fourth daughter, Ori, in March 2024, taking to Instagram to share the news with fans.

© Instagram Gal announced the arrival of daughter Ori on March 6

She captioned the post on Instagram: "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through," Gadot wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet hospital image. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude."

"Welcome to the house of girls..daddy is pretty cool too", she added.

She shares four kids with husband Jaron Varsano: Ori, three months old, Daniella, two, Maya, seven, and Alma, 12 - and she loves being a mom.

"I love giving birth", she told InStyle in 2022. "I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical, and I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

While Gal may love childbirth, she finds pregnancy a lot harder: "pregnancies are hard for me. I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element."