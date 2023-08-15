What is the drama surrounding Disney's live-action Snow White?

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White is currently in production, and sees West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, 22, play the role of the iconic princess. However, despite fans being excited to see what’s in store for the new Disney movie, recent interviews from Rachel and her co-star, Gal Gadot, have been met with a mixed reaction from fans. Find out more…

Rachel has received backlash for two interviews where she admitted to being scared of Snow White as a child and only watching it once, before revealing that the new movie will have much less focus on Snow White’s love story with Prince Charming.

WATCH: Rachel is also set to star in the Hunger Games prequel

She told ExtraTV: "The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time. We have a different approach to what I’m sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie. All of Andrew [Burnap]’s scenes could get cut, who knows? It’s Hollywood, baby."

© Getty Rachel Zegler previously starred in West Side Story

In another interview, Gal said: "We absolutely wrote a Snow White that... she’s not going to be saved by the prince." Rachel then repeated the sentiment, adding: "And she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."

The star has been cast as Snow White

Some fans were upset with the comments, with one writing: "Barbie’s marketing embraced the nostalgia around the original, even while acknowledging times have changed. It became a hit. Snow White is doing the opposite — not only deriding the original but shaming anyone who liked it as creepy and weird. This will end badly for the film." Another person added: "The Snow White discourse is getting on my nerves. The point of feminism isn't to be some kick-a** girl boss 24/7. the point of feminism is autonomy and CHOICE. If a woman CHOOSES to cook/clean/be swept off her feet by a prince, THEN SHE HAS THE RIGHT TO CHOOSE THAT."

Rachel has yet to respond directly to the criticism but tweeted: "I hope the world becomes kinder," adding: "I love you very much. forever and ever. Remember to be kind. Treat each other with patience and empathy. Remember that you are loved unconditionally, no matter your mistakes, no matter your misunderstandings. You deserve it. You deserve love. You deserve to live without fear. x"

© Photo: Getty Images She is set to star alongside Gal Gadot

The star, who is also set to star in the Hunger Games prequel, Songbirds and Snakes, has also been strongly defended by fans, with one writing: "Miss Rachel Zegler should not be in such hot water over saying snow white wasn’t ahead of its time (true), it wasn’t a childhood favorite of hers (honest), and the remake is going to attempt more feminism (something I think ALL of the other live-action princesses have said??)" Another person posted: "This Rachel Zegler/Snow White situation is rly showing how easily liberal anti-girl boss rhetoric can sound just like plain old conservatism bc what you mean you're dogpiling her bc she said her character isn't a damsel and wants to be a leader in a months-old interview?"

A third person added: "Y’all swore up and down that we would never let the hate that Brie Larson got happen to another actress and here we are again with you LOSERS bashing Rachel Zegler for asking for fair pay and wanting to play Snow White as a more proactive heroine…. I’m done." What do you think?