Gal Gadot reveals why rarely-seen daughter Maya was 'disappointed' over her upcoming role

Gal Gadot has an army of loyal supporters in her fans, plus surely, in her three daughters, but that doesn't mean her girls always understand her movie roles.

The Wonder Woman actress has three daughters: Alma, 11, Maya, five, and Daniella, one, with husband Jaron Varsano, who she met in 2006 at a desert party in Israel.

One of her upcoming roles is in a musical adaptation of Disney classic Snow White, which originally premiered in 1937, though has had several remakes, including 2012's Snow White as the Huntsman, starring Kristen Stewart, and Mirror Mirror starring Lily Collins and Julia Roberts, which premiered the same year.

Gal's Snow White is slated for 2024, and stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, and Gal as Queen Clementianna, aka the Evil Queen.

While the mom-of-three recently told People that her girls are definitely excited, she did admit her role as the Evil Queen left her middle child, Maya, rather confused.

Speaking to the outlet, when asked if her daughters are excited, she confirmed: "Oh my god, yes. Very much so," however she confessed: "My middle child was a bit disappointed that I wasn't Snow White."

She explained: "Because when I told them I'm gonna shoot Snow White, for the [first] month she was convinced that I'm gonna play Snow White."

Gal continued, and revealed her oldest daughter's much cheekier reaction, saying: "But when I told her, 'No, it's the Evil Queen,' then my oldest said, 'Oh, how appropriate.'"

Still, she added: "They're happy. They can't wait. It's a musical. I'm singing in it, they know the song, they pressed for it with me. They're very excited."

Gal also recently opened up to People about how she balances her time at work and her time with family, admitting: "That [is] a constant juggle struggle, at least for me, it's challenging."

She added: "What I keep telling myself is that I can only do my best and I'm doing my best. I'm the best mother, and I'm fulfilling my dreams. I'm a happier person, a better parent."

Speaking of her approach to parenting as a working mom, she said: "We are very involved in our children's lives, so you just sleep less, you wake up earlier to be with the kids, you just stretch yourself more, but it's all worth it," adding: "But it's hard, there is no recipe."

Plus, she noted: "I must say, almost every set I've been working on was super welcoming. My kids came to almost every set I've worked on, they're part of it."