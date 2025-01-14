Though many stars opt to keep their private lives under wraps, there are a whole host of A-listers who bring members of their brood to red carpets and public events – and some broods are bigger than others.

Some of Hollywood's most famous faces are outnumbered by children at home with stars including Angelina Jolie and Kris Jenner having six children. With Nick Cannon boasting a brood of over 10 children, there are many stars juggling busy lives raising countless kids with their role in the public eye.

Join HELLO! in meeting the stars balancing parenthood with a life in showbiz with families featuring six kids or more…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie, six children The Maleficent actress is a proud mother to six children whom she is co-parenting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair created one of the most high-profile celebrity families, although Angelina adopted her first child, Maddox, from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002 while married to Billy Bob Thornton. The actress went on to adopt her daughter Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia in 2005, having met Brad on set in 2004, and gave birth to her first biological child, a daughter named Shiloh, in May 2006. Angelina adopted her fourth child, a son named Pax, in 2007 as a single parent due to adoption laws in his native Vietnam. Though many fans believed the pair were done expanding their family, they welcomed biological twins – Knox and Vivienne – in 2008.

2/ 6 © Instagram Kris Jenner, six children The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has had her hands full since 1979 when she welcomed her first child, Kourtney, with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian. The couple, who divorced in 1991, went on to have three more children - Kim, Khloe, and Rob. Kris expanded her brood further in 1995 when she welcomed her first child, Kendall Jenner, with her now-ex Caitlyn Jenner. Kylie Jenner, who was born in 1997, completed the Kardashian-Jenner brood. Kris' family continues to grow as she is now a proud grandmother to 14 kids and counting.

3/ 6 © Getty Images Alec Baldwin, eight children Rust actor Alec Baldwin became a father for the first time in 1995 when his now ex-wife Kim Basinger gave birth to his daughter, Ireland Baldwin. The pair divorced in 2002 and Ireland remained an only child. The Baldwin bunch expanded significantly when the actor married Hilaria Hayward-Thomas in 2012. The pair have welcomed seven children together – Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo, four, Maria, three, Ilaria, two. Maria, who also goes by Marilú, was welcomed via surrogate. The star has admitted that he thinks his family is now complete.

4/ 6 © Getty Sir Rod Stewart, eight children Rock music legend Sir Rod Stewart is a doting dad to eight children whose ages range from 61 to 13. His 61-year-old daughter Sarah made the 'Maggie May' singer and his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey parents however their relationship wasn't meant to be as Sir Rod welcomed Kimberly, 45, and Sean, 44, with his first wife Alana Stewart whom he split from in 1984. The rockstar fathered a daughter named Ruby, 37, with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg before going on to become a father of two with his ex-wife Rachel Hunter, who is the mother of Renee, 32, and Liam, 30. Sir Rod didn't complete his family until he welcomed two sons with his wife Penny Lancaster whom he wed in 2007. The pair are parents to Alastair and Aiden, born in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

5/ 6 © Getty Eddie Murphy, 10 children Beverly Hills Cop star Eddie Murphy counts his blessings when it comes to his 10 kids. The actor first became a father in 1989 when his then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely gave birth to his son Eric. Eric, 35, gained a sibling when he was four months old when his father's partner Nicole Mitchell gave birth to a baby girl - Bria. Eddie fathered a son named Christian in November 1990 with his girlfriend Tamara Hood before Nicole Mitchell went on to birth Eddie's son, Myles, in November 1992 as well as Shayne in 1994, Zola in 1999, and Bella in 2002. The actor shares one child, a daughter named Angel, with Spice Girl Mel B, however, his youngest two children are shared with his wife Paige Butcher whom he wed in 2004. The couple are doting parents to Izzy, now nine, and Max, six.