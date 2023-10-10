Geri Halliwell-Horner's stepdaughter Olivia looks so grown-up in never-before-seen photos

Geri Halliwell-Horner is a doting mother to her ten-year-old stepdaughter Olivia - and it seems like the youngster is growing up right in front of our eyes!

To mark her milestone 10th birthday, her doting dad Christian Horner shared a string of never-before-seen snapshots taken during a luxe family getaway.

WATCH: Geri Horner thrills with new family addition

In the images, Olivia, whom Christian shares with his ex-partner Beverley Allen, is pictured on board a luxurious yacht, beaming from ear to ear whilst enjoying a selection of sweet treats.

And in one particularly sweet image, the youngster can be seen standing on deck in the setting sun wearing a pair of denim shorts and a blush pink polo top. Too sweet!

© Instagram Christian shares a close bond with his mini-me daughter

"Happy 10th Birthday to my amazing daughter Olivia. Have a great day - we are all very proud of the girl you are growing up as and love you very much x," Christian noted in his caption.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. Stunned by their striking family resemblance, one fan commented: "A mirror image of you Christian. Many happy returns," while another added: "Looks like Daddy [smiley face emoji] @christianhorner."

A third remarked: "Awwwwwww. Happy Birthday to Olivia!" followed by a cake emoji, and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday!! Welcome to double digits!!!"

© Instagram Christian shares daughter Olivia with his ex-partner

Christian and Geri, who tied the knot in 2015, share a beautiful, blended family. Aside from daughter Olivia, the couple are also doting parents to Bluebell, 17, whom Geri shares with her ex Sacha Gervasi, and six-year-old son Monty whom they welcomed together in January 2017.

© Instagram The youngster looked so grown-up!

The blended family split their time between their sprawling country homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

© Getty Geri and Christian Horner said "I do" in 2015

While both properties are seriously impressive, it's Geri's Grade II-listed Banbury home that's truly a sight to behold. It boasts beautiful, sprawling gardens, an indoor pool and a farm for the animal-loving star's menagerie of animals. From miniature donkeys to chickens and goats, Geri's family farm is teeming with furry companions.

Musing on Geri's bond with his daughter Olivia, Red Bull boss Christian went on to say: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

© Instagram The couple share a blended family

This isn't the first time the couple have spoken about their blended family. Geri previously opened up to HELLO! Magazine when she was 45, telling us: "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."