Geri Halliwell-Horner shares rare photo of stepdaughter Olivia for very special reason

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner, née Geri Halliwell, delighted fans at the weekend with an incredibly rare photo of her stepdaughter, Olivia.

In honour of Olivia's milestone tenth birthday, Geri shared a heartfelt snapshot of the mother-daughter duo beaming alongside a stack of birthday goodies.

© Instagram Geri shares a blended family with her husband Christian

Geri looked every inch the proud stepmother as she supported Olivia on her big day. For the special occasion, the author donned a crisp white shirt and a cosy cardigan, whilst Olivia looked sweet in a pair of jeans and a blush pink T-shirt.

"Happy Birthday Olivia! 10 today [party emoji] We love you so much! You're amazing!" Geri lovingly penned in her caption.

© Instagram Geri paid tribute to her stepdaughter Olivia

The comments section was quickly flooded with birthday messages from Geri's fans. "Happy birthday Olivia, hope you have a fabulous day," wrote one, while another gushed: "Already 10!! Have a great day, Olivia!! (Imagine Geri being your stepmum. 'Awesome' doesn't do it justice.!!)".

A third chimed in: "Happy Birthday Olivia," and a fourth added: "Happy birthday gorgeous girly I hope your day is as perfect as you are beautiful."

Although Geri often shares pictures of her children Bluebell, 17, and Monty, six, she's rarely pictured with Olivia. Olivia is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside mammoth garden with son Monty

The blended family split their time between their sprawling country homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We're currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Musing on Geri's bond with his daughter Olivia, Red Bull boss Christian went on to say: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

© Instagram Geri welcomed son Monty in 2017

This isn't the first time the couple have spoken about their blended family. Geri previously opened up to HELLO! Magazine when she was 45, telling us: "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

On the subject of potentially expanding her brood, Geri went on to say: "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."

© Getty The father-daughter duo were all smiles

It's been a busy time for the family! Last week, Geri's mini-me daughter Bluebell made a surprise appearance on the red carpet alongside her stepdad, Christian. The duo donned their finest threads for the world premiere of Beckham - and wow did Bluebell look every inch her mother's carbon copy!

Geri, meanwhile, has been dazzling fans across the pond to promote her brand-new book titled Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen. Her book is a passion project inspired somewhat by her former bandmates. In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, the flame-haired star opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.