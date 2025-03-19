Richard Gere enjoys beach date with rarely-seen sons as wife share intimate pictures for special day

Richard Gere has enjoyed his first Spanish Father's Day after moving to the European country with his wife Alejandra and their sons.
"Happy first Spanish Father's Day," Alejandra shared on social media alongside a series of intimate pictures of their family life in Spain., adding: "We love you!!!"
In the snaps Richard could be seen running alongside their boys James and older son Alexander along the shore with his wife; the picture had been taken in black and white.
A second picture showed the actor stooping down to listen to his sons talking.
Richard is also step-dad to tween son Albert whom Alejandra welcomed during her previous marriage, and son adult Homer, from his marriage to Carey Lowell.
Last year, the family moved from New York City, where Homer still lives and works, to Alejandra's native Spain to be closer to her culture and her family.
The A-list couple sold their family farm in Connecticut for a reported $10.75 million, and relocated to the Spanish capital, Madrid.
Their new Spanish home is said to be worth around $14 million, and is set over 10,000 square metres of land and has a heated pool, a wine cellar and a house that spans over three floors.
"[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers," Richard told Vanity Fair of the big move.
"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure. I love Spain and I think the lifestyle is fabulous, and their ability to live transmitting joy and happiness."
The family has also spent some time traveling over the past few months, first in Switzerland, then Mexico, where they marked Alejandra's birthday, and the Maldives for a beach stay before heading back to Madrid.
Richard has stayed out of the spotlight in recent years although in May 2024 retired to the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Oh Canada.
There he was joined by his son Homer, a budding actor who studied cognitive neuroscience and visual art at Brown University, and Alejandra, who looked radiant in a stunning strapless gown that accentuated her features.
Richard and Alejandra married on May 5 2018, four years after they first met in Positano, Italy in 2014.
The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Richard saying at the time: "I'm the happiest man in the universe. How could I not be? I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook – and who makes the best salads in the world!"