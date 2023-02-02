Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough's relationship with late brother Ben explored

Lisa Marie Presley's tragic passing earlier in January sent shockwaves around the music industry, especially affecting the members of her family.

Her closest relatives were her mother Priscilla Presley and daughters Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley.

VIDEO: Lisa Marie Presley's last on-screen interview with daughter Riley

However, the descendants of legendary rocker Elvis Presley were dealt a tough blow back even before Lisa's death, when another in the family lost their life.

Lisa's son with musician Danny Keough and Riley's brother, Benjamin, tragically took his own life back in 2020, a loss his mother and sister took time to come to grips with.

Riley, in particular, was quite close with her brother, often sharing photographs of him on social media since his passing to reflect on their memories together.

She last shared one back in October on what would've been his 30th birthday, an adorable baby photo of the two in matching outfits, writing: "You would be 30 today. Happy Birthday my best friend, my angel. This world is strange without you."

Riley and her late brother Benjamin were close

In a New York Times interview in 2021, the musician spoke of the devastating way she lost her brother in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks," she said.

"If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."

Lisa Marie Presley with her four children

The 33-year-old was able to get through it with the help of family and friends, including husband Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she had her first child with, a baby girl, which they confirmed at a memorial service held for Lisa.

