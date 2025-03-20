Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's heartbreak following famous father's death

Cole Hauser's father Wings Hauser has died from natural causes, following a prolific career and a complicated relationship with his son.

Cali Lili Hauser, his fourth wife, took to social media to share the tragic news and to celebrate his prolific career.

"'Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film & music partner, Cali Lili Hauser at their studio this weekend," the statement began.

"Born in Hollywood, proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award-winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser, Wings Hauser's one-of-a-kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, TV & music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect."

It continued: "His recent and upcoming releases along with his living wish is handing the torch to the love of his life, Cali, requesting she continue[s] the work embodying their partnership, their love story and honoring his legacy."

The veteran actor appeared in over 100 productions since 1967, and didn't have a relationship with his son Cole for many years.

The Yellowstone star revealed to Cowboys & Indians magazine that Wings was not part of his life until his teenage years.

"I saw him on TV, and I didn't know he was my dad," he explained. "I waited for the finish of the film, and I saw Wings Hauser [in the credits]. So, I went into my mom's room, and I said, 'Hey Mom. I just saw a guy on TV, his name's Wings Hauser.'"

"And she looked at me and went: 'Wow!' And I said, 'Yeah, I saw this guy.' And she goes, 'Yeah, well, let's talk about that.' And so, she explained to me who he was. And that's how I found out about my dad."

Wings married Cole's mother Cass Warner in 1974, until they split in 1977 and the young boy went to live with his mother, severing his relationship with his father.

Thankfully, the pair reconnected in Cole's teenage years, and the veteran actor couldn't have been prouder of his son's achievements.

Cole shared that Wings was a "huge fan" of Yellowstone and "very proud of what I've done in it."

"He's an old cowboy after all," he quipped. "Our family, the Hauser side of the family, are all Montanans. So, it's very close to him. We have family in Helena and Livingstone and all over the state."

Wings' most notable role was in 1982's Vice Squad as well as a recurring role in The Young and the Restless in 1977.

His beloved wife Cali spoke to Variety about feeling his immense loss, explaining that she would honor his legacy and continue to work on their shared projects.

"He said that I was his future and even though I am a feminist, I found my perfect partner in this man and was happy [and] proud to be building something together. I never thought I would ever get married or have a partner until I met Wings," she said.

"Of course, it's much harder now, but I'm going to fulfill his wishes that I 'continue the work' and fulfill all the projects we set up to do in the next few years."