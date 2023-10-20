Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's sweetest family photos revealed

Cole Hauser is a family man through and through. During a 2020 interview with the Havok Journal, the Rip Wheeler actor cited work and his family as two of his "biggest passions," and added that he always makes time for the special people in his life.

A proud husband to actress Cynthia Daniels, the pair married in 2006 after dating for 11 years, and they've since welcomed three children – sons Ryland, 19 and Colt, 14, and a daughter, Steely, ten. We're taking a look at their sweetest family photos…

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

During a joint interview with US Weekly, Cole and Cynthia spoke about the secret to their marriage. "I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Cynthia said. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire.'"

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia Hauser celebrating 28 years together in Turks and Caicos

Clearly, that approach still rings true as Cole and Cynthia recently jetted off to COMO Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos where they celebrated 28 years together in style. As they cuddled up on a beach at sunset, the couple couldn't have looked happier. Captioning the snaps from their August vacation, Cynthia wrote: "28 yrs together…@colehauser22."

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia enjoying a date night in Montana

Following their return to the US, Cynthia and Cole enjoyed another date night in Montana. Before heading out to a charity concert supported by the actor's coffee company, Free Rein, the pair posed for photos. "Date night in the wilderness with my lady @cynhauser," wrote Cole. "Thanks to @codyjinks for coming out to #montana to support @sofwarriorfnd and @tunnel2towers @freereincoffeecompany."

© Instagram Cole with his daughter Steely at a Drake concert in Miami

Cole and Cynthia know how to have a good time, and they're always roping their kids in on the fun. Scoring major points with their son Colt and daughter Steely, the Hollywood couple took their children to Drake's concert in Miami, where they had the best time backstage. The Yellowstone star's oldest son, Ryland, wasn't in attendance, but it's most likely because of his studies at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia Hauser dropping their son Ryland off at college

Cynthia and Cole moved their son into his dorms back in August, and to mark the milestone occasion they took a number of selfies. Showing her support for her son, Cynthia even wore a TCU cap on the day.

© Instagram The Hauser's pose for a family photo at sunset

Prior to Ryland's big move to college, the family made sure to spend plenty of quality time together – how precious is this photo of the Hauser's at sunset?!

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia with their three kids and adorable pup

A close knit bunch, the family have also gotten their seriously cute pup involved in a family photo or two. This heartwarming snap, taken in July, is the epitome of joy.