Yellowstone star's new role revealed — and fans are delighted

Yellowstone fans will be over the moon to hear that Cole Hauser has a brand new project, and it feels like a call back to the beloved TV show.

The actor, who plays Rip Wheeler in the series, took to Instagram to announce he had partnered with Lucky Brand denim company to create a western-inspired collection designed by him.

Promoting the collection, Cole donned some of the clothes he designed for a commercial set in Montana, looking dashing in a pair of jeans and a black shirt with a cowboy hat to complete the ultimate western-inspired look.

"I've been a fan of Lucky Brand since 1990," Cole told the Mail Online. "I firmly believe that what you wear should tell a story about who you are."

© Getty Images BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Cole Hauser attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

"That's the spirit behind every piece in this collection. I wanted to reflect the grit and authenticity of the American West but also offer modern versatility for everyday use," he continued.

Fans were delighted by Cole's new collection, taking to Instagram to celebrate it in the comments.

"You mean Lucky Brand by Rip Wheeler, cos Cole Hauser doesn’t look anything like that in real life," one fan commented.

WATCH: Kevin Costner confirms he's not returning to Yellowstone

Another joked: "Cole you can’t ever go back. You're Rip forever now."

"Everything in this video brings me happiness," a third person gushed.

Lucky Brand revealed that keen-eyed fans might see items from the 20-piece collection throughout "key moments throughout the new season'"of Yellowstone, which will return on November 10.

© Getty Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser at the Yellowstone season 2 premiere party

Fans may be sad to hear that series lead Kevin Costner will be absent from the latest chapter, which he confirmed in June 2024.

He told fans: "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

Yellowstone was reportedly set to conclude during its fifth season, following Kevin's departure from the series. However, Deadline confirmed in August 2024 that Cole and co-star Kelly Reilly (who plays Beth Dutton) were in talks to headline future episodes of Yellowstone, and had been for months. As of now, there is no definite timeline of when fans might see a sixth season of the beloved neo-western show, and contracts have not been finalized.