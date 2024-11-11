Yellowstone's Cole Hauser makes surprising remarks on end of show: 'America has spoken'

Yellowstone has returned to TV screens after almost a two-year wait but Cole Hauser has perhaps even better news for fans of the western.

Cole stars as Rip Wheeler in Taylor Sheridan's drama and although reports that he and costar Kelly Reilly are in talks to continue with a possible sixth season have yet to materialize into any confirmation, the actor has shared that he believes "it would be a shame to stop a great thing" like Yellowstone.

In an interview with People, Cole called himself "just a hired gun," but said that it "sure would be a shame to stop a great thing," adding: "I believe the numbers speak for themselves and America has spoken."

© Noam Galai Cole Hauser attends Paramount Network's Yellowstone season 5B NYC premiere

In season five, Rip's role on the Dutton ranch has become the center of the show, as Rip struggled to maintain John Dutton's legacy as well as his role as a husband to wife, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and their pseudo-adopted son Carter (Finn Little).

Speaking about Rip's dynamic with Beth, Cole had previously teased: "You're going to see a side of Rip you haven't seen."

© Instagram Cole Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler in the hit series

"He's running the ranch, being supportive of Beth, helping Kayce, doing all the things that John would want," Cole told TVLine of what fans can expect in season five. "He takes the responsibility very seriously, and I love that about this year for him."

Kevin Costner starred in the first four seasons as John Dutton but in April Kevin confirmed his exit from the show; in the opening episode of season five part B, which premiered on Sunday November 10, viewers saw that John had tragically died by suicide.

Watch the trailer For Yellowstone season 5B

"I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future," Kevin told fans in a social media video.

"It was something that really changed me," he continued. "I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies."