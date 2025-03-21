Jane Seymour celebrates major news as fans all say the same thing  

Jane Seymour shared an exciting piece of news with her fans on Thursday, announcing that she had been cast in a new Hallmark series based on the book The Twelve Dates of Christmas by Jennia Bayliss. ​​

The veteran actress took to Instagram to reveal her secret, writing, "The news is out! I'm so excited to share this with you."

She reposted the Deadline headline announcing that Jane would be joining Mae Whitman and Mary McDonnell in the limited series, which has started filming in Dublin.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Behind the scenes with Jane Seymour

According to the synopsis, the six-episode series will follow textile designer Kate (Mae), whose friend signs her up for a holiday-themed matchmaking program in an effort to pull her out of her rut.

"[Producers] Erin and Davah's brilliant adaptation of Jenni Bayliss' beloved book not only transports viewers to the romantic English countryside but immerses them in the unique magic of the holiday season in London," said Senior Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, Samantha DiPippo, in a statement.

"The amazing cast we've assembled to bring to life these richly textured, relatable characters who experience a life-changing Christmas is the shining star on top of this tree."

© Variety via Getty Images Jane will join the Hallmark limited series

"The Twelve Dates of Christmas is an aspirational, feel-good, romantic comedy blending the nostalgia of holiday traditions with a fresh take on the perils of modern dating," said the President of Global Scripted Television at Dynamic Television, Carrie Stein.

"We fell in love with the idea of our relatable heroine venturing into uncharted, emotional territory with the help of a Christmas cupid hand-picking potential matches and planning 12 magical and entertaining dates with a surprising outcome."

Jane's fans flocked to her comment section to congratulate her on the incredible career news, with one writing, "This sounds wonderful! I can't wait to see it!" while another added, "What a wonderful project, I love [the] idea to see you in [a] Christmas program."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez The series will follow a holiday-themed matchmaking scheme

A third gushed, "Congrats Jane," while another follower shared, "Jane, I loved the book and I look forward to watching the screen adaptation. That is a wonderful role for you."

The mother of four has had a long and storied career, best known for her roles in Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman and Live and Let Die, the 1973 James Bond film.

She starred opposite Roger Moore in the hit movie as a young adult, and revealed how she felt about Amazon acquiring creative control from the longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Jane's fans flocked to the comments to share in her joy

"I hope they're good," Jane told People of the new generation of Bond movies in the works. "I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it?"

"I am sure it'll do really well,” she added. "I think Bond will keep going. People love Bond. It's a great franchise."

As for if she would ever return to the beloved franchise, Jane shared that she would be happy to reprise her role if the opportunity arose.

© Mirrorpix via Getty Images The star joined Roger Moore in the 1973 Bond film Live and Let Die

"I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it," she said. "I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see."

"I mean, I was very young when I did it," she added.