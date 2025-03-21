GMA's Lara Spencer surprises daughter with special guest during college visit

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has clearly been missing her daughter, Katharine, who left home for college last year. And it seems the news anchor wasn't the only family member who was in need of an overdue visit.

Lara surprised her daughter with the family's pet pooch Riva for a special college weekend visit. The TV star took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet photograph of Katharine posing next to her white furry friend.

The teenager was the spitting image of her mom and she donned a red and navy striped sweater with a pair of grey shorts. Katharine's long blonde locks were style into soft waves while she opted for minimal makeup to show off her youthful complexion.

Katherine sat beside her dog on a wooden chair that was draped in soft cream-colored textiles.

The ABC star adopted Riva from the North Shore Animal League on Long Island. The pooch is no stranger to the camera having previously appeared on the hit morning show.

Lara has opened up in the past about the importance of adopting over shopping pets. The mom-of-two is a huge animal lover and has three adorable pets, Riva, Coco, and Dandy.

The star shared a snap with Riva back in 2023 to stress the importance of helping animal shelters. She penned: "Two of North Shore Animal Leagues's 'alum'--my Riva, and this gorgeous girl corgi who was just adopted today by a lucky family (not by me!! I missed out!).

"Won't you please adopt or consider donating to help NSALA in their efforts to save cats and dogs that might otherwise end up in kill shelters. There are so many beautiful pets that need homes and @animalleague is the largest no kill shelter in the world. I promise, they will rescue you right back."

The host's shares an incredibly close bond with her dogs and has previously called them her "other children".

Meanwhile, Lara's daughter attends Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Lara and her husband, Richard McVey, have an empty nest as Katharine's older brother, Duff, studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas.

The GMA star shares her two children with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. The couple, who split in 2015 after 15 years together, share a close co-parenting relationship. Lara met Richard back in 2016 after being set up together on a blind date and the couple tied the knot in 2018.