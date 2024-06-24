Lara Spencer shares huge news about teen daughter Katharine – 'Take good care of my baby'

Lara Spencer's daughter, Katharine, is gearing up for an incredible summer.

On Monday, the Good Morning America host shared a snapshot alongside the 19-year-old in which they were wearing matching red outfits.

Lara was hugging the teen and giving her a kiss on her head while they dined on the terrace of a restaurant.

"In our red era," she wrote, referencing their trip to watch Taylor Swift in concert. She then added: "Goodbye for now London. Take care of my baby."

Lara didn't elaborate, but her caption suggested Katharine will be spending the summer in England before returning to college in the fall.

© Instagram Lara's left her daughter in London

She's been attending Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Her older brother, Duff, 22, has been studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas Texas.

© Instagram Lara is also a mom to Duff

Lara and her husband, Richard McVey are therefore empty-nesters.

They've been enjoying a wonderful European vacation with Katharine though and shared photos of their antics away from New York.

As huge Taylor Swift fans, they managed to bag tickets to her show in Liverpool.

Lara Spencer and her family jetted off to the UK to see Taylor Swift perform in Liverpool

She shared footage and photos from the night on social media and wrote: "Definitely worth scrolling to last clip. Boy did we have a TIME. #taylor."

Lara and Richard don't have children together, but she shares her two kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who was previously a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker.

© Instagram Lara and Richard are happily married

After 15 years together, they split in 2015 but vowed to co-parent their children.

"[This] did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children," they said in a statement at the time. "[Duff and Katharine] remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together."

Lara and Rick started dating in 2016 after being set up on a blind date.

Rick was previously married and has three grown daughters.

He's a multi-millionaire businessman and the founder, CEO and Chairman of MarketAxess, a global electronic trading forum.