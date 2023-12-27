Ellie Warner sparks reaction with ultra rare photos of boyfriend Nat and baby Ezra

Ellie Warner melted hearts on Boxing Day with a carousel of festive snapshots featuring her rarely seen boyfriend Nat Eddleston and their baby boy, Ezra.

Taking to Instagram amid the festivities, the Gogglebox star, 32, uploaded a radiant image of her beau proudly clutching little Ezra who looked adorable in a red reindeer jumper and a pair of fluffy mouse booties.

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

For some added festive cheer, the father-son duo posed up a storm next to a large Christmas tree festooned with lights and gleaming red and gold baubles.

© Instagram Nat and Ezra melted hearts with their sweet bond

Elsewhere, Ellie shared an image of herself balancing Ezra on her hip. And true to form, the TV star looked her usual stylish self in a chic black top and a daring, zebra print skirt.

© Instagram Ellie welcomed her bundle of joy earlier this year

Beyond this, she also melted hearts with a precious picture of her tiny tot attempting to unwrap gifts whilst dressed in Christmas pyjamas. Evidently enjoying his major festive first, little Ezra looked so sweet in the image sat next to a plush reindeer toy and a stash of wrapped goodies.

"Christmas '23" Ellie noted in her caption, followed by a string of festive emojis.

Fans and friends relished the sweet update, with one follower commenting: "Can't believe how much that lovely baby boy has grown", while a second gushed: "You both look very cute Ellie".

© Instagram Little Ezra looked so sweet in his festive pyjamas

A third remarked: "My little boy has that same play mat! It's the best" and a fourth chimed in: "I hope you and the family had a wonderful Christmas".

Ellie and her boyfriend Nat welcomed their bundle of joy back in June. Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, Ellie opted to post a heart melting image of her newborn asleep beneath a cosy blanket.

"Sweet baby Ezra [heart emoji] he has made our lives complete [smiley emoji with hearts] we love you so much son," she gushed in her caption at the time.

The arrival of their new family addition sparked an inundation of congratulatory messages.

One awestruck fan wrote in the comments section: "Oh my goodness, I can’t cope with the cuteness. He is beautiful- congratulations!!" while another remarked: "Oh Ellie he's just gorgeous... Congratulations to you and Nat.... so happy for you both."

While Nat and Ellie have had plenty to celebrate this year, 2023 has also been a challenging year for the duo in light of Nat's recovery journey.

© Instagram The couple have been going from strength to strength

Back in March 2022, Nat was left in a critical condition after he was struck by a car in Halton, Cheshire.

At the time, West Yorkshire Police confirmed the incident involved a white Seat Leon, and stated it was "a serious road traffic collision" with a pedestrian suffering "serious injuries" which included a broken neck and two collapsed lungs.

He has since made a miraculous recovery and appears to be relishing his parenting journey alongside Ellie.