Gogglebox: Ellie Warner's sweetest photos with rarely seen boyfriend Nat and baby Ezra

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has been a fan favourite ever since she joined the show back in 2015.

Whilst she's perhaps best known for her glib remarks and quirky sense of humour, the 33-year-old also works as a hairstylist in her native Leeds. Beyond this, she's also a doting mother to her baby son called Ezra whom she shares with her boyfriend, Nat Eddleston.

Ready for some cuteness overload? Keep scrolling to discover Ellie's sweetest family moments with her loved ones...

1 6 Instagram debut – January 2020 © Instagram Whilst we don't know exactly when Ellie and her beau Nat started dating, Ellie first mentioned her partner back in 2018. During the National Television Awards, she revealed: "We've both got boyfriends. They're in hiding, they let us have the limelight." Nat didn't appear on Ellie's Instagram grid until January 2020 when she shared a string of snapshots from their latest adventures. The couple looked absolutely smitten in the pictures as they braved the cold to admire a scenic stream.

In August 2020, Ellie and Nat cemented their love for one another in the sweetest social media post. Taking to Instagram, the Gogglebox star uploaded a charming image of herself beaming from ear to ear alongside her boyfriend. The couple looked besotted, with Ellie even reaching her arm around her beau's waist in a loving display of affection. At the time, fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "What a cute pic," while another chimed in: "What a beautiful photo."

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner 'crying' after intense pain sends her to hospital The couple looked besotted, with Ellie even reaching her arm around her beau's waist in a loving display of affection. At the time, fans went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "What a cute pic," while another chimed in: "What a beautiful photo."

3 6 Making memories in Paris – January 2023 © Instagram Evidently bitten by the travel bug, the duo headed to Paris in January 2020 where they appeared to enjoy a romantic trip. During their time in the city of lights, the lovebirds managed to fit in all the highlights from L'Arc de Triomphe to the Eiffel Tower.

In June 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together: a baby boy called Ezra. Sharing their joyous baby news with the world, Ellie opted to post a heartmelting image of her newborn asleep beneath a cosy blanket. "Sweet baby Ezra [heart emoji] he has made our lives complete [smiley emoji with hearts] we love you so much son," she gushed in her caption. The arrival of their new family addition whipped fans into a frenzy and sparked an inundation of congratulatory messages. One awestruck fan wrote in the comments section: "Oh my goodness, I can't cope with the cuteness. He is beautiful- congratulations!!" while another remarked: "Oh Ellie he's just gorgeous... Congratulations to you and Nat.... so happy for you both."

5 6 Nat and Ezra's bonding session – August 2023 © Instagram Nat and Ezra share the sweetest bond! Back in August, doting mum Ellie shared an image of Nat gently bouncing Ezra on his knee ahead of Pride Day in Leeds. The tiny tot looked so precious wearing a technicolour fringed jacket, a striped romper, a denim bucket hat and baby converse. Fans obsessed over Ezra, with one writing: "Omg LOVE this," while another commented: "So big already gorgeous boy."