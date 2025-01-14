Josh Hall goes official with new model girlfriend amid tense divorce from Christina Haack

Josh Hall has stepped into a new chapter of his life, making his relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys official.

The Tennessee-based real estate professional, 44, shared a heartfelt snapshot on January 13, showcasing his newfound happiness amid his ongoing divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack.

The intimate photo captures Josh and Stephanie enjoying a cozy evening by an outdoor fireplace, surrounded by festive holiday decorations and a picturesque mountain landscape.

Stephanie, who divides her time between Chicago, Florida, and Nashville, has been a significant presence in his life, even accompanying him on a birthday retreat to Big Sur, California, last September.

Reflecting on the challenges of 2024, Josh expressed gratitude for the journey ahead, prompting an affectionate comment from Stephanie.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall split in July

"Proud of you and the strong, patient, hardworking, generous, and kind-hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!" she wrote, leaving no doubt about her admiration and support for him.

Stephanie also shared her appreciation for Josh in her own Instagram post, calling him "the absolute sweetest" and adding, "You are also on my and so many others’ list of blessings! Truly grateful for you!"

© Instagram Stephanie is Josh's new partner

Josh’s fresh start follows the highly publicized dissolution of his marriage to Christina. The couple, who wed in 2021, saw their relationship come to an official end when Josh filed for divorce on July 15, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." Court documents indicate he is requesting spousal support as part of the proceedings.

Meanwhile, Christina has also moved forward. According to People, she is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca.

© Instagram Stephanie is a model

Christopher, a California native, is the president and CEO of Network Connex, and reports suggest he and Christina have been together for several months.

Their romance gained public attention after the two were spotted holding hands in Italy during an October 2024 getaway. They were later seen enjoying a holiday party in December, further confirming their growing bond.

Christina has been married three times before: She was married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Braydon, eight.

In 2018 she wed British TV star Ant Anstead in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share son Hudson, four.

Christina met Josh in early 2021 and they kept their romance private for some time.