Naomi Osaka is a mom! Tennis star welcomes baby with boyfriend Cordae – details

Congratulations are in order, Naomi Osaka is officially a mom! The tennis superstar, 25, welcomed her first baby, a girl, with boyfriend Cordae (full name Cordae Amari Dunston).

The gold medalist and the Grammy-nominated rapper, also 25, first began dating in 2019 – their first date was at an L.A. Clippers game – and announced they were expecting their first child in January of this year.

The new father first shared the happy news during a recent concert at the Calgary Stampede on July 8.

Naomi previously revealed the two were expecting a baby girl in a June 2 post on Instagram, when she shared adorable photos from her baby shower, her growing bump on full display as she wore a cropped sports jersey and baggy white pants.

She had a big sign surrounded by pink and purple balloons and flowers that read: "A little princess is on the way."

When Naomi first shared the news of her pregnancy, also on Instagram, she shared a photo of an ultrasound machine with a view of her growing baby, and she wrote: "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

In an attached statement, she reflected on the next chapter of her life, and wrote: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun."

She added: "These few months away from the sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

© Instagram Naomi shared an adorable glimpse from her baby shower

The Olympian continued: "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure," adding: "I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

© Getty The couple's first public appearance was in December 2019

She also noted: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually," and assured fans she would be back on the tennis court as soon as she could.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024," she wrote, having announced her pregnancy ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.

© Getty Naomi and Cordae at the 2021 Met Gala

Naomi previously established her wishes to participate in the 2024 Australian Open which will take place from January 15 to 28. She also shared she hoped to represent Japan during the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris.

"I am convinced that this baby will push me to try even harder and give my best," she told Japanese TV, adding: "I want to win another eight Grand Slam tournaments and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."