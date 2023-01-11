Naomi Osaka expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae The couple started dating in 2019

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka! The 25-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Cordae.

The tennis star announced the news on 11 January on Instagram, revealing a sweet photo from her ultrasound.

She began dating her Grammy-nominated rapper boyfriend in 2019, their first date being an L.A. Clippers game.

SEE: The Cutest Celebrity Baby Photos

Loading the player...

MORE: Naomi Osaka marks a major milestone in a stunning sheer swimsuit you need to see

In her exciting post, she reflected on the next chapter of her life, writing a sweet life update in both English and Japanese.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," she aptly said, quickly getting flooded with supportive messages from celebrities and fans alike, including Zendaya and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquire.

MORE: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin

"The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," she wrote in her statement, adding: "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Naomi announced she is expecting her first child

She endearingly also wrote: "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."

MORE: Meghan Markle thanked by Naomi Osaka for 'kind words'

MORE: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

She assured fans she would be back on the courts as soon as she could, writing: "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024."

The athlete took some time away from the court recently

"Love you all infinitely," she said, before concluding with a "side note" about finding ones path in life.

She said: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.