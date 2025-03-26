Christine Lampard clarifies living situation with husband Frank

Broadcaster Christine Lampard has shared a glimpse inside her relationship with her husband Frank Lampard.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women: The Podcast, the mother-of-two spoke to her co-host Nadia Sawalha about the impact of Frank's appointment as manager of Coventry City last November.

© Getty Images Frank and Christine tied the knot in 2015

"At the moment he's up in Coventry, which he's really loving, and it's fine. You're still in the country, so I think at least you can get in the car, that was always my thing. Even if you're up in Newcastle at least I can get in the car, and I'll drive [there]."

Despite not always being in the same vicinity, Christine maintained that the pair are still able to share a laugh together. "We're still absolute best mates, like he'll be the first person I'll pick the phone up to and sort anything out with," she shared.

© Getty Images Frank was appointed as manager of Coventry in November last year

"And the biggest thing for me, is that he makes me laugh, that is such a powerful thing to me. I have to be able to have a giggle… We just have proper laughs."

Christine and Frank own a stunning townhouse in London which is thought to be worth an estimated £10 million. Their home boasts lavish monochrome interiors, a swanky high-end kitchen and a plush living room. They also have a beautiful garden decked out with a sleek patio area.

Elsewhere, the raven-haired beauty touched on the secret to their happy marriage, revealing: "We have the same points of view on things. We don't argue over parenting or how things run in the house.

"We sort of sing off the same page and that sort of makes everything flow…The basis is, there's love, we've got each other's backs and we're supportive. And if he suggests that some job is happening and he wants to do it, we'll make it work."

© Shutterstock The broadcaster is best known for starring on Loose Women

Frank was confirmed as the head coach of Coventry back in November last year, 18 months after he left Chelsea. He took over from Mark Robins who was sacked after an eight-year tenure.

Christine and Frank's family life

Loved-up couple Christine and Frank first met back in 2009 while at the Pride of Britain Awards. After a whirlwind romance, they went on to tie the knot in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together, a daughter called Patricia, and a son called Freddie.

© Instagram Patricia and Freddie share the sweetest bond

Frank, meanwhile, is also a father to Luna and Isla from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas. Of her role as a stepmother, Christine previously said: "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner, that is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me!"

© Instagram Patricia has mum Christine's natural curls

Elsewhere, she told Women & Home magazine: "Being part of a blended family is lovely. I don't remember life before it now. My attitude towards having kids was always, 'If it happens, it happens.' I think because Isla and Luna were so young when I met Frank, I was never thinking, 'I must have babies.'

She continued: "I always thought, 'Let's see, and if it doesn’t happen, I'll deal with it in any way I need to'."