Christine Lampard's children Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond in new photo

Christine Lampard sparked a sweet fan reaction on Monday when she shared a rare photo of her two children, Patricia and Freddie.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star uploaded a carousel of heartwarming photos from the month of September. Among her photos, she included a precious image of the sibling duo enjoying a summer stroll in the golden sunlight.

© Instagram Freddie and Patricia share the sweetest bond

The pair looked so sweet dressed in matching green outfits, with Freddie, three, rocking an emerald-hued sports top and white shorts while Patricia, six, melted hearts in a tiered mint green summer dress.

In the image, Patricia looked every inch the doting older sister as she appeared to draw her brother's attention to something in the distance.

© Instagram Christine and Frank share two children together

Aside from their twinning outfits, Patricia and Freddie shared a striking resemblance thanks to their cascading curls. Patricia, who has clearly inherited her mother's Rapunzel tresses, looked beyond adorable with her long tresses falling past her shoulders.

Freddie, meanwhile, rocked a cropped look, allowing his ringlets to take centre stage.

Christine's fans and friends inundated the comments section with wholesome messages. "The curls on your two are adorable," wrote one, while a second noted: "Brilliant pics!!!" and a third chimed in: "Beautiful pics. Birthday wishes to wee Patricia. Party looks amazing!"

© Getty Images Christine and Frank tied the knot in 2015

Aside from being a mum to Patricia and Freddie, the Newry-born star is also a stepmother to Frank's two daughters from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas: Isla, 15, and Luna, 17.

Christine has previously spoken about her blended family and the sweet bond between their four children. During a chat with Fabulous magazine, the star shared: "It's been a long time. They [Isla and Luna] were only two and four then. Isla always says: 'I can't believe I was even younger than Patricia.'

"It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

Christine and Frank's love story

The couple met at an awards ceremony in 2009 after being introduced by presenter Piers Morgan.

They wed in 2015 at St Paul's church in Knightsbridge, London, and later hosted a reception at private members' club, The Arts Club. Christine and Frank were joined by several famous faces including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Ant McPartlin.

After nine years together, the pair welcomed their first child – a daughter called Patricia. They welcomed their son – Freddie – in March 2021.