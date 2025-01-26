Michael Strahan leaves family home behind amid absence from GMA

Michael Strahan has noticeably spent some time away from his regular Good Morning America seat, being replaced by Rebecca Jarvis, over the past week.

The 53-year-old former NFL pro and media personality made headlines earlier in the week when it was announced he would be appearing in an upcoming documentary capturing his daughter's journey with cancer.

Michael and his two twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, will appear in the upcoming ABC special Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight to Beat Cancer, as will their mom and his ex-wife Jean Muggli.

His co-anchors on GMA have shown him support on the air while sharing the news, and while Michael himself has been off the air, he's set to make his return on a different network soon.

The dad-of-four also co-anchors NFL on Fox on Sundays as an on-air analyst, calling on his 15-year long professional career with the New York Giants as one of the league's most renowned defensive ends.

Ahead of the NFC Championship Game later on Sunday, January 26, Michael and his co-anchors from NFL on Fox departed for Philadelphia to catch the Washington Commanders vs the Philadelphia Eagles live.

The official NFL on Fox social media page shared some outtakes from the group's visit to the Philadelphia Museum of Art over the weekend, captioning it: "Our guys made their way to the Rocky Statue in Philly today ahead of the NFC Championship Game."

Michael and his twin girls, 20, spoke with People ahead of the documentary's release about her journey with medulloblastoma, making the news public on GMA through an interview with Robin Roberts, and seeing Isabella struggle and persevere.

© Getty Images Michael is also a weekend host for NFL on Fox on Sundays

Last year, Isabella was officially declared cancer free and entered remission. "Her doctors feel very confident, she's going to be fine," he told the publication. "That's what we're going to hold on to, but you're nervous every time. That will never go away but as long as the results come back positive, then we'll live to fight another day."

Isabella added: "Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary. But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."

© Instagram The dad-of-four will appear in a documentary with his daughters capturing Isabella's battle with cancer

Michael also recalled the invaluable piece of advice he received from Robin, a cancer survivor herself. "She said, 'You think when you have cancer you're going to wake up every day and think, Oh, I have cancer.' But she said, 'At some point, you wake up and you just live. You don't even think about it.'"

"I can't wait for Isabella to get back to that point," he added. "When she feels 'I'm back to normal me.' And I think that will be a moment of completion. She's already back at school but back to where she feels normal again and this doesn't even cross her mind."

After taking time off for treatment at Duke University's children's hospital, where Sophia is a sophomore, Isabella has finally returned to continue her studies at the University of Southern California.