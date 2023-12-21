Geri Horner’s birth stories with 'miracle' children Bluebell and Monty who are 10 years apart

Singer and author Geri Horner is mum to two children, Bluebell, aged 17, and six-your-old Monty, whom she shares with her husband, Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner. Geri is also step-mum to Christian’s daughter Olivia.

There is a ten-year age gap between Geri’s two children, yet she welcomed both at the same hospital, London’s exclusive Portland, and she even had the same midwife deliver both of her babies.

Geri’s birth with Bluebell

A 33-year-old Geri welcomed her first child, Bluebell Madonna, on 14 May 2006 via caesarean at the Portland Hospital in London, with little Bluebell weighing 5lbs 12oz.

Bluebell’s father is Hollywood scriptwriter Sacha Gervasi, whom Geri had previously been in a relationship with and met through Robbie Williams.

© Getty Geri with daughter Bluebell at her christening

Geri had told HELLO!: "I had a raging eating disorder for many years and I felt very worried my fertility could be affected because I'd screwed around with my body shape so much. So I feel this baby is quite a miracle, a completely happy accident."

Baby Bluebell arrived at 9pm on Sunday night with the help of top obstetrician, Malcolm Gillard, who oversaw the births of ex-bandmate Victoria Beckham's sons Brooklyn and Cruz. Her mother Anna Maria was at her bedside to give support.

In a statement, Sacha said: "I fully intend to give Geri and the baby all the love and support they need."

© Getty Sacha Gervasi at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2019

Geri told PEOPLE that the C-section birth was: "Not painful, but you can feel it. [It feels] like [they’re] rooting around in a handbag."

On her daughter’s pretty name, she revealed to the publication: "What clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare – so it’s a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter."

Her middle name Scarlett was chosen after her “fictional heroine” Scarlett O’Hara from the movie Gone with the Wind.

Geri and Bluebell

Geri’s birth with Monty

Geri married her husband Christian Horner in May 2015 and welcomed their first child together, Montague George Hector Horner, on 21 January 2017 at 8.48am, when Geri was 44.

She announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a snap of baby Monty’s foot and writing: “Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz.

“Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty."

© Shutterstock Geri and her husband Christian

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Geri said of the birth: "The same lady midwife that was with me for Bluebell was the same midwife, Joan, for my son - even though it was 10 years later, so that was really nice and I still looked terrified."

She told Giovanna how she had to have a C-section as Bluebell was a small baby and Monty – as the couple nicknamed him – was a big baby.

© Instagram Geri Horner's son Monty looked just like his mum at the Austrian Grand Prix

In another interview with Red Magazine, the star mum revealed that prior to falling pregnant naturally, she endured failed IVF treatments and had almost given up on the idea of having a child with her husband Christian.

Geri shared: "I wanted another baby and I'd tried an assisted route and it didn't work. I feel for any woman that has that natural biological longing, it's tough. I'd got to thinking I have a child, my husband has a daughter, and accepting this is our lot. Then Monty came naturally. Bluebell is sweet with him. [She] helps me change his nappy, pushes the pram."

© Instagram Geri and Monty have a shared love of horse riding

The mum-of-two also told The Sunday Times: "I feel incredibly lucky to have conceived naturally at my age, 44. I see it as a miracle. Trust me, I can still moan like the rest of them but, equally, I remind myself every day that this is an absolute gift."