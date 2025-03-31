Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton reveal big family change in exciting update
Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley on the BBC Breakfast sofa© BBC

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton share big news and reveal how it will affect their 'baby' daughter

The Strictly Come Dancing couple are parents to daughter Minnie

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton teased some exciting news over the weekend, and now fans have learnt that the couple will join forces for a tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story. 

The TV presenter and her dancing pro partner, who share one daughter, appeared on Monday's BBC Breakfast to confirm this will be the "first project" that will see them work together since they won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. 

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 2:22 A Ghost Story tour poster
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are going on a tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story

Stacey, 38, has said she thinks rehearsals are going to feel "quite bizarre" as it is "unknown territory" to be working together as a couple.

"We know each other like, properly as people now, like, this is different to when we did Strictly," added Kevin. 

Stacey made her stage debut in a West End production of the supernatural thriller last year. 

"The whole experience. I just thoroughly enjoyed it," she revealed, adding: "I was probably slightly apprehensive, because it wasn’t my world at all. Actually, I just couldn't get enough of it. 

"And then, when the opportunity presented itself again, we wondered if there was a world where we could sort of do it together. And yeah, here we are. We’re taking it all over the country." 

Minnie Dooley points at her mum and dad on a Strictly Come Dancing poster© Instagram
The couple share one daughter

Kevin, 42, said it is an opportunity for them to be on tour "together as a family" as they will bring their two-year-old daughter Minnie on tour with them, who will be looked after by a family member while they are on stage. 

"The whole gang. The three of us," he added. "We are bringing the baby. We've got a little girl, Minnie, she's just turned two. She's coming along. It's probably the last time we can do it before she starts school and all the rest of it." 

Passion project

The couple will play married couple Jenny and Sam, who argue about whether their home is haunted by a ghost or not over the course of an evening with friends. 

The production premiered in 2020 at the Noel Coward Theatre, and has seen singers Cheryl, and Lily Allen, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore and Babs actress Jaime Winstone in the play. 

Respective careers 

Kevin is no stranger to the West End. After he was on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, the dancer went on to be in musicals Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Dirty Dancing The Musical and Singin' In The Rain. 

Meanwhile, Stacey recently presented the BBC programme Rape On Trial, which covers the delays to court cases and waiting times for victims of rape and sexual assault, and has also fronted documentaries Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and Stacey Dooley: Stalkers.

