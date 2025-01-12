Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is beyond precious in new video from family getaway

Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton celebrated their daughter Minnie's milestone second birthday in snowy Finland.

The pair documented their trip on social media, opting to share numerous family snapshots and a handful of adorable video clips.

© Instagram Stacey and her family jetted off to Finland

In one particularly heartwarming post, doting mum Stacey included a snippet of little Minnie looking so grown-up as she enjoyed a wintry stroll alongside her dad. The youngster was seen tottering along a scenic path lined with frosted trees.

She looked so precious dressed in a lilac puffer coat, a pair of blush pink earmuffs, navy trousers and some candyfloss pink boots.

Elsewhere, the documentary maker, 37, included a snapshot of her snowy bedroom view peppered with frost-laden trees, as well as a stylish outfit pic giving centre stage to her raspberry pink bomber jacket.

© Instagram The TV star shared a snapshot of their mesmerising bedroom window view

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section. Bowled over by the sweet family photos, one wrote: "Minnie is so cute," while a second noted: "Oh my days! So, so stunning!!!!" and a third remarked: "Looks stunning there, and your pink jacket is immense."

© Instagram The mother-of-one turned heads in a vibrant raspberry-pink puffer jacket

On Friday, lovebirds Kevin and Stacey celebrated their tot's second birthday. In honour of the daughter's special day, the mother-of-one shared a snapshot of herself pulling Minnie in a sledge which she captioned: "FOREVER OBSESSED BABY G [heart emoji]. The star of the show is 2 today!"

She continued: "My heart could BURST my little hilarious stunnah. Love you FOREVAAAAAAAAAAAA X 1 billy. Mummy (and daddy, but someone's got to take the shot)."

Stacey and Kevin's family life

The pair, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, welcomed their first child together in January 2023. They made the announcement on social media, opting to share a photo of a white envelope inscribed with the words "Minnie's parents".

During an appearance on the One Show, Stacey said of her motherhood journey: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed.

© Instagram The presenter welcomed Minnie in January 2023

"I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

Take a look at one of Minnie's milestones in the video below...

Stacey and her beau Kevin are raising their brood in a stunning home in Liverpool which they immediately fell in love with back in 2023. The property boasts chic Scandi-inspired interiors, bold paint colours, a majestic staircase and a large, open-plan kitchen.

© Instagram Their new home is filled with beautiful interiors

Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."