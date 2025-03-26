Stacey Dooley reveals 'really happy' pregnancy secret with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley is not afraid to keep her fans involved in her family life with her partner Kevin Clifton, with whom she shares daughter Minnie.

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star, 38, and the Strictly Come Dancing professional, 42, who started dating after meeting on the dancing competition in 2018, shared details of their pregnancy in 2022 and birth in 2023.

Stacey Dooley discussed her pregnancy during an appearance on the Dish podcast

Looking back, Stacey has recalled her "really happy" secret with Kevin, before they announced the news that they were expecting their first child. Debunking the romcom scenes of couples relaxing in the privacy of their home as they jointly wait for the confirmation of their pregnancy test, the DNA Family Secrets star discussed her "unglossy" experience in Selfridge's London during an appearance on the Dish from Waitrose podcast with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.

On the subject of her letter to Minnie in her book Dear Minnie: Conversations with Remarkable Mothers, she said: "I didn't want it to be too gushy and too: 'I love you, I love you, I love you,' because that's so obvious, like, who doesn't love their kid, you know what I mean?

"But I also, you know, I sort of wanted it to be real, like, you know, the way I found out wasn't, you know, beautifully calm. It was quite chaotic. I talk about buying a pregnancy test in Selfridges. You know that little chemist area?

© Getty Images Stacey Dooley discovered her pregnancy in Selfridges while Kevin Clifton was working away from home

"Just picked it up 'cause I had five minutes and she, she sort of got it, and she, she was such a sweetheart, this woman, she put a bit of Sellotape over the bag, so you know, it wasn't baggy. You couldn’t see anything.

"I went downstairs, you know, it's roasting down there. So I'm like sat on this toilet, the lady's knocking 'cause there's a big queue, I'm like, you know, mid… mid situation. And it's kind of, I sort of instinctively knew, it was more like confirmation."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley shared a photo of Strictly star Kevin Clifton's reaction

Opening up about Kevin's reaction, who was working at the time, she added: "And then I talk about it in the letter, you know, getting in the back of a black cab and he's got the hump 'cause I want to go south of the river – and he doesn’t want to go south, he's kicking off with another cabbie. It's all of this.

"I'm FaceTiming Kev, he's got a radio mic on 'cause he's doing an interview, so I’m like [quiet]: 'I’m pregnant. I’m pregnant.' 'Are you happy?'

"'I’m really happy, are you happy?' You know, so there was nothing glossy about finding out."

Stacey's pregnancy announcement

© Instagram The Stacey Dooley sleeps over star announced her pregnancy in 2022

Stacey had previously recalled the story of the moment she found out she was going to become a mother on New Year's Eve in 2022, before she gave birth. At the time, she added a photo of Kevin grinning and looking visibly emotional as he took a break from filming to FaceTime.

The pair announced their pregnancy in August 2022, sharing a photo of Stacey cradling her bare bump. The father-of-one wrote: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

Stacey's parenting advice

© Instagram Stacey Dooley tends to hide Minnie's face on social media

After Minnie was born in January 2023, Stacey admitted her relationship with her mother changed, with the presenter relying heavily on her for parenting advice.

"You have the baby and the only other person you trust, apart from your partner, is your mum. Your immediate family. It's wild.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares a glimpse of her morning routine for daughter Minnie

"So suddenly, every fi- 'Mum? Where are ya?' And if she has the audacity to go anywhere, 'Where, where are you?' 'I've been trying to call you.' 'Minnie's poo's runny, what shall I do?' 'She’s got a temperature?'"

Dish from Waitrose is available on all podcast providers.