Stacey Dooley's mini-me daughter Minnie rocks vibrant red curls in new picture

Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is fast becoming her famous mother's mini-me.

The tot, whom Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed in January 2023, has notably inherited her mum's vibrant red hair.

Taking to Instagram on the eve of Minnie's third birthday, doting dad Kevin shared a new snapshot of their daughter looking so grown up in a gift shop stacked with trinkets galore. Their little girl was her mother's double, sporting a mop of golden curls that fell just above her shoulders.

Stacey is a natural redhead and has previously spoken about why she adores rocking a unique shade. Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: "As an adult I've really come to love having ginger hair. Funny isn't it - when you're young you're desperate to look like everyone else, when you're older, you are desperate to look different and you celebrate your uniqueness."

Minnie looked adorable in the picture dressed in a grey jumper and a matching pair of jogging bottoms. On her feet, meanwhile, she wore some candyfloss pink padded boots.

In a bid to protect their daughter's privacy, Kevin and Stacey made sure to conceal Minnie's face. The couple have previously spoken about their decision to limit Minnie's presence on social media.

During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey revealed: "I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world.

"But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."

Stacey and Kevin welcomed their little one back in January 2023. They announced her arrival on social media, with Kevin writing: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

Stacey and Kevin's love story

The pair crossed paths when they appeared on Strictly Come Dancing together in 2018. The dancing duo went on to lift the glitterball trophy before later embarking on a romance.

Marriage doesn't appear to be on the cards for the couple, with Stacey previously joking that she won't tie the knot with Kevin as he would "end up divorcing her".

Meanwhile, during a segment of Stacey Sleeps Over, the mother-of-one said: "Kev and I have been together for two years. I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

The couple are raising their family in a gorgeous home in Liverpool which they fell head over heels in love with in 2023. Since relocating, Stacey and Kevin have started to put their own stamp on the property, with the former Glow Up presenter adding bright pops of colour and sumptuous Scandi interiors.