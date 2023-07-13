Amanda Holden sizzles in hot pink alongside daughter Hollie for rare red carpet appearance - and they could be twins

Are we seeing double? Amanda Holden and her mini-me daughter Hollie, 11, could have been mistaken for twins on Wednesday night when they stepped out at the Barbie premiere in London.

The mother-daughter duo certainly understood the assignment and looked sensational for the highly anticipated event both, of course, channeling their inner Margot Robbie​ and opting for dazzling pink outfits for the occasion.

© Antony Jones Hollie was a natural on the pink carpet

Amanda stunned fans by wearing a Vetements hot pink minidress that featured long sleeves covering her fingers. Meanwhile, daughter Hollie rocked a pretty pink Dolce and Gabanna co-ord adorned with a classic paisley print.

Captioning a photo holding hands with her daughter, Amanda penned: "#Barbie #HRH what a special invite. We're beyond excited" alongside two pink love heart emojis. As for shoes, Amanda slipped into a pair of pink strappy Versace stilettos and accessorised with a PVC clutch in the same Barbie-pink hue.

She wore her honey-hued tresses down with a natural Hollywood wave and her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of fluttery false eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow, and glossy nude lipstick. Meanwhile, Hollie rocked a pair of classic white ballet pumps and a matching handbag.

Friends and fans of the duo flocked to the comments section to share their compliments. "Love both outfits! Adorable," penned Lisa Cundy alongside two pink love hearts. Alan Carr weighed in writing: "Have the best time!!! [pink love heart emoji]."

© Photo: Instagram Amanda is the doting mother of two daughters

One follower penned: "Simply gorgeous both of you." A second added: "Beautiful ladies," alongside two heart eyes emojis. Amanda also shared a video showing herself and Hollie walking the pink carpet and posing for photographers - and it's safe to say that Hollie is a natural.

Not only is Hollie a fashionista in the making but Amanda also revealed that her youngest wants to follow in her showbiz footsteps. Talking to the MailOnline, Amanda explained: "I feel like Hollie will do what I do, she's a natural performer. People have called her out saying 'She's got it' and not just because she's my daughter. She does all her little clubs, and everyone raves about her."

© Getty Lexi was last seen with Amanda at Wimbledon last week

"She lights up a room, she's miss personality, she's just gorgeous. She's the communicator of the family. She never stops talking!" Amanda and her music producer husband, Chris Hughes, also share their eldest daughter Lexi who completed her GCSEs last year. The 17-year-old is embarking on a modelling career and is currently signed with Storm Models.

However, Amanda said Lexi's budding modelling career will not be put before her education. She explained: "She's been taken on by Storm. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field. At the minute they are working on her Lookbook." Before adding: "Lexi's an A* student so I don't want her to mess that up and she wants to do it all."