Amanda Holden is a proud mum as she celebrates lookalike daughter Lexi's milestone moment

Amanda Holden's lookalike daughter Lexi is all grown up as she shares a major milestone in her career.

The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed to her Instagram followers that her model daughter had walked her first London Fashion Week show – and Amanda, 53, was full of support.

In the photos, Lexi, 18, looked chic in a white strapless mini dress adorned with textured flowers as she walked the catwalk, holding a mini handbag with gold detailing that matched her pumps.

The budding model wore her hair in a sleek straight style with floral hair clips, while her natural makeup look showed off her pretty features.

Amanda captioned her post: "We couldn't have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-Levels and she got herself into a great University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It's a wonderful moment for her.

© Amanda Holden Amanda has a close bond with her two daughters

The Heart Radio star shares her two daughters, Lexi, 18, and 12-year-old Hollie with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The couple tied the knot in December 2008, with their then-one-year-old child Lexi in attendance.

Amanda has been open about her support for Lexi's modelling career, and the star opened up about her daughter's future plans during a chat with MailOnline in 2023.

"She's been taken on by Storm [modelling agency]. She's 17 but I think when she's 18 we'll start looking for her to be in that field," she revealed.

"I'm very mindful of what things we go to," she added. "We went to the Fashion Awards which was really exciting. So yeah, I want to take her to the right things, the relevant things. She's interested in the fashion side of things."

© Amanda Holden Amanda and Lexi look so alike

The teen has had a busy year after completing her A-levels during the summer. At the time, Amanda rushed to share how proud she was of her daughter, as she shared a sweet photo of the pair.

The mother-and-daughter looked ultra-glam as they both sported floral maxi dresses, while the caption read: "Last ever day at school. A-Levels done. Could not be prouder of our little @lexi.hughes__ brilliant, funny, resilient and all grown up.. the world is yours.. Go and live the biggest possible life .. Mummy Daddy & Hollie love you."