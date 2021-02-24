Tracee Ellis Ross wore the dreamiest plaid outfit with matching trainers - and we found her top for 70% off

Tracee Ellis Ross keeps showing off elevated WFH looks that transition into ensembles perfect for stepping out - and we’re obsessed.

The Blackish star showed off the quintessential mix of fashionista casual chic when she popped up in an Instagram video Tuesday wearing a white and red plaid Rosie Assoulin peplum top and skirt with matching red and white Nike trainers - an unexpected shoe pairing that worked so well.

Tracee's plaid Rosie Assoulin

Tracee completed the look with gold hoops and wore hair slicked back in a bun with a pop of red on her lips. We loved the look so much that we tracked it down. The actress's skirt is sold out, but we found her top on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for 70% off.

Rosie Assoulin Drop Waist Peplum T-Shirt, $246.76, Saks Fifth Avenue

Rosie Assoulin Pleated Printed Midi Skirt, $321.16, Saks Fifth Avenue

She rocked the look on the set of Blackish for an upcoming episode of the show. “Um, you’re wrapped. Are you going to take your costume off?”, the person filming the video asked the actress as she walked back and forth in her trailer.

“Yeah, I’m just going to walk around in it for a little longer," Tracee replied. "It’s exceptional. Sometimes you don’t want to take your clothes off when they’re this cute. You just want to keep wearing them. Like maybe I should wear them home maybe I shouldn’t. Come on! It’s the cutest look!”

“Sorry @blackishabc wardrobe, this is coming home with me!,” Tracee captioned the photo.

The thesp continued to wear the look and echo that same mantra as she headed to her sleek Mercedes Benz in the parking lot, topping the ensemble with a face shield. “I’m keeping the look wardrobe. I’m not taking it off. Sorry!,” she said as she hopped into the vehicle.

Needless to say, her celebrity friends and fans went wild in the comments. "Lemme hold that when you done tho? Lol," the Talk host Elaine Welteroth wrote. "WOW this is good!," Sophia Bush replied.

The style statement-maker showed off another epic look on Thursday complete with another face shield, as she shared a photo on Instagram wearing a floral dress as she sat next to a yellow car for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue.

And the ageless star shared a quote in the caption from her interview with the mag that are words to live by. “There's this idea that you get to a certain age and you're no longer viable, you're no longer sexy. You're no longer worth going after your dreams, trying new things, or taking risks. I don't agree with any of that. I'm 48 years old, and I feel like I'm the sexiest I've ever been.”

And it shows.

