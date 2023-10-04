Princess Eugenie so proud of 'inspirational' sister Princess Beatrice in heartfelt public tribute

Princess Eugenie couldn't have been more proud of her sister, Princess Beatrice on Tuesday when she shared the sweetest public tribute to her following Beatrice's latest appearance.
The flame-haired Princess appeared on the Made By Dyslexia podcast, where she opened up about how dyslexia empowers her to tap into her own way of thinking creatively which is known as 'dyslexic thinking'. Beaming for her sister for being so open, Princess Beatrice took to Instagram with a special message for her sister.
Alongside a clip of Beatrice on the podcast, Eugenie penned: "So proud of you Beabea…Take a listen to @madebydyslexia podcast, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking.
"Amazing work raising awareness for what it's like to be a dyslexic thinker by sharing your own experience. Your thinking has made you into the incredible person you are and inspires me every day."
During the episode, Beatrice reframed the idea of being diagnosed with dyslexia as something negative, explaining she sees it as a privilege as it allows her to think differently.
She also revealed her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has dyslexia and shared how the couple will navigate bringing up their children, should they too have dyslexia.
She told podcast host, Katie Griggs: "As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them. But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."
The 35-year-old, who is an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, added: "Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of a better understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."
The pair share their two-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Beatrice is also a doting stepmum to Edo's six-year-old son Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dara Huang.
More on Edo's experience with dyslexic thinking, Beatrice revealed: "[He's] hugely creative, an incredible designer and a property developer. He can sort of see concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it's also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, accepting that he needed to do things on his own.
"It's very interesting to see how many entrepreneurs are dyslexic because they recognise that maybe they do have to push the boundaries. Those are the ones that hopefully can get the collaboration between AI and humanity."