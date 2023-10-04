Princess Eugenie so proud of 'inspirational' sister Princess Beatrice in heartfelt public tribute

Princess Eugenie couldn't have been more proud of her sister, Princess Beatrice on Tuesday when she shared the sweetest public tribute to her following Beatrice's latest appearance.

The flame-haired Princess appeared on the Made By Dyslexia podcast, where she opened up about how dyslexia empowers her to tap into her own way of thinking creatively which is known as 'dyslexic thinking'. Beaming for her sister for being so open, Princess Beatrice took to Instagram with a special message for her sister.

© Instagram Eugenie was gushing about her sister Beatrice

Alongside a clip of Beatrice on the podcast, Eugenie penned: "So proud of you Beabea…Take a listen to @madebydyslexia podcast, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking.

"Amazing work raising awareness for what it's like to be a dyslexic thinker by sharing your own experience. Your thinking has made you into the incredible person you are and inspires me every day."

© getty Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi both have dyslexia

During the episode, Beatrice reframed the idea of being diagnosed with dyslexia as something negative, explaining she sees it as a privilege as it allows her to think differently.

She also revealed her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has dyslexia and shared how the couple will navigate bringing up their children, should they too have dyslexia.

She told podcast host, Katie Griggs: "As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them. But I think the most important thing that I can do is hopefully if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."

The 35-year-old, who is an ambassador for Made by Dyslexia, added: "Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of a better understanding and I'd really like that for all parents."

Stars diagnosed with dyslexia later in life Penny Lancaster TV presenter Penny Lancaster received her dyslexia diagnosis at the age of 46. Speaking to The Mirror, the Loose Women panellist said: "I'm dyslexic – something I've always known and kept secret until I recently got diagnosed. Rod has given me so much confidence." Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi wasn't diagnosed until adulthood. The actress has spoken candidly about how she struggled in school and later dropped out aged 17. Speaking about her diagnosis, the Sister Act star told Child Mind Institute: "I think perhaps it made me more introspective. Made me more thoughtful, maybe slightly slower in how I do things because it takes me a minute sometimes to figure things out." Jennifer Aniston Friends actress Jennifer wasn't diagnosed until her 20s. "I thought I wasn't smart," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "I just couldn't retain anything. Now I had this great discovery. I felt like all of my childhood trauma-dies, tragedies and dramas were explained." Mel B Former Spice Girls singer Mel B didn't receive her dyslexia diagnosis until 2017 at the age of 42. During an appearance on Loose Women, the hitmaker explained how she struggled with reading her whole life and often felt "stupid" at school. Opening up, she said: "I was diagnosed with dyslexia last year. I find it very difficult to read sometimes and especially when I get emotional… All my life I've just thought maybe my brain was wired differently."

The pair share their two-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Beatrice is also a doting stepmum to Edo's six-year-old son Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Dara Huang.

More on Edo's experience with dyslexic thinking, Beatrice revealed: "[He's] hugely creative, an incredible designer and a property developer. He can sort of see concepts and space in a very beautiful way and I think it's also pushed him to be the entrepreneur that he is, accepting that he needed to do things on his own.

"It's very interesting to see how many entrepreneurs are dyslexic because they recognise that maybe they do have to push the boundaries. Those are the ones that hopefully can get the collaboration between AI and humanity."