Is Ramsay Hunt syndrome permanent? Fans worry for Justin Bieber amid health woes Justin Bieber shared that he has the rare virus

Popstar Justin Bieber worried fans last week when he shared he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face, causing paralysis.

RELATED: Justin Bieber has been left paralyzed in the face as he battles 'pretty serious virus'

The virus caused the star to cancel his ;live shows, rendering him unable to perform, but Justin reassured fans he would recover from his health problems. He said: "It will go back to normal. [It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest."

WATCH: Justin Bieber opens up about rare syndrome

Is Ramsay Hunt syndrome permanent?

MORE: Hailey Bieber has emergency heart surgery following blood clot: 'scariest moment of my life'

SEE: Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

Though Justin reassured his fans he'd get back to normal, the NHS says that less than half of patients will recover completely, while the Mayo Clinic says: "For most people, the facial paralysis associated with Ramsay Hunt syndrome is temporary. However, it can become permanent."

Dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander spoke about Justin's condition, explaining: "The syndrome is caused by a viral infection that affects the nerves in the face. The viral infection creates temporary or permanent paralysis, resulting in inability to close the side of the eye, the inability to smile and a slightly sagging face

Justin Bieber had to cancel tour dates amid his illness

"With the right treatment, he may recover and hopefully he is on his way to recovery right now," she continued.

MORE: Hailey Bieber wows fans with sensational lingerie shots as she recovers from blood clot

Treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can be treated with antiviral medication, ideally within three days of symptoms. It can also be treated with high dose steroids.

Justin Bieber hopes to get back to the stage soon

Justin told his fans he's resting and doing facial activities to get his face back to normal.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.