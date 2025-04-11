Reese Witherspoon's rarely seen brother steps into the spotlight in sibling selfie for special reason

Having dazzled on countless red carpets and graced screens worldwide, Reese Witherspoon is unfazed by Hollywood's spotlight. In contrast, her older brother John has lived a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the industry, embracing a more ordinary path compared to his well-known sister.

However, the 52-year-old made a rare appearance on his sister's Instagram on Thursday in celebration of National Siblings Day. Reese posted a heartwarming selfie of herself and her brother that captured the pair as they enjoyed a peaceful stroll together.

© Instagram Reese and her brother John

The actress looked stunning in a white dress that featured elegant lace embroidery. Reese styled her luscious blonde locks into soft waves while her makeup was left radiant with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a rosy lip. The chic look was completed with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings.

John stood to the side of his sister dressed in a navy and white checkered shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top for a casual look. Reese's brother accessorized with a navy cap adorned with red detailing. The siblings smiled at the camera while John raised his glass.

© Instagram John often stays away from the spotlight

The 49-year-old captioned the sweet post: "Happy National Siblings Day to Brother John! He always:

"Cleans my air filters

"Checks my tire pressure

"Unscrambles my TV

"Gives great hugs

"Love you Bro!!"

Reese's relationship with her brother

© Instagram The siblings share a close bond

Reese posted a similar tribute to her big brother back in 2021 and credited the important role that he played in her childhood. "My Brother John taught me so much about how to explore the world. As kids, we were always exploring and looking for new adventures," she penned.

"Wherever we were, whether it was in the woods or at a go kart track or white water rafting, he encouraged me to be strong & fearless."

She added: "My biggest supporter and cheering section since day one. I love you, Big Bro!"

Reese's daughter

© BACKGRID Ava Phillippe looked stunning in a lilac gown

It wasn't just Reese's brother who stepped into the spotlight this week – the film producer's daughter, Ava Phillippe, celebrated the release of Vince Camuto's latest fragrance at a launch party on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old oozed chic in a sleeveless, lavender-hued gown that featured a halter neckline and a flowing skirt with a drop-waist hemline. The floor-length gown was teamed with a pair of black pointed-toe heels adorned with glittery jewels. Ava slicked back her brunette tresses into an updo with elegant face-framing tendrils.

© Getty Images Ava and her mom

Ava was the spitting image of her mom as she left her makeup natural and radiant with a shimmery lavender-toned eye, a touch of rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

Reese's daughter's public appearance comes after she celebrated her acting debut earlier this month. Ava starred as Veronica, one of three college 'vixens' in the ABC series Doctor Odyssey.