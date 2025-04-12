Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa left embarrassed after insult to appearance from surprising source
Kelly Ripa on Live after revealing her surprise blood test results

Kelly Ripa left embarrassed after insult to appearance from surprising source

The Live with Kelly and Mark host revealed the awkward encounter on Friday's episode

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
With her signature blonde bombshell hair, toned physique, and undeniable flair for fashion, Kelly Ripa often receives waves of admiration for how stunning she looks in her fifties. But during Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the host revealed that not everyone – or everything, for that matter – shares the same opinion.

The 54-year-old revealed that the robot at her orthodontist’s clinic has a habit of throwing shade about her age. Kelly explained that she has to wear a retainer because she never had braces as a child – a problem that has led to 35 years spent correcting her dental issues. However, the dental clinic that the star visits is often full of children.

Kelly and Mark sat in new studio on show© NBC
Kelly and Mark during Friday's episode

"I go to this orthodontist and it's all little kids, and they're all 11-years-old," she began.

"And this robot comes out on wheels and it scans the child's face and the child's face comes up. It says, 'Hello Ben, Dr. so and so will see you in room three, follow me'. The robot then takes Ben to room three. It's amazing."

Kelly and Mark sat in their new studio© NBC
Mark found the story amusing

Kelly then proceeded to explain how the robot doesn't understand that she is an adult as she looks different to the children. "The robot is so confused by me that it comes over to me and it scans me and says, 'Please wait to be seated by an associate'. It just scans me, doesn't know what I am. I don't pop up as any sort of child," she shared.

Mark Consuelos struggled to contain his laughter and made a joke of the situation. "I thought it was going to say, 'Hey little fella'," he replied. 

Kelly Ripa wears a black suit while out in Los Angeles© Getty Images
The robot insulted Kelly's appearance

Visibly embarrassed, Kelly added: "I wish. It just scans me up and down, doesn't know what to make of me, and slithers away."

New studio

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Elisabeth Moss pose for a photo on the brand new set of LIVE with Kelly and Mark in New York, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The new studio

The episode followed on from the show's major studio move to 7 Hudson Square after over four decades at their Upper West Side residence at 7 Lincoln Square. Filming now takes place at Walt Disney's brand new headquarters that, according to Kelly, is extremely large as she described it as "1.2 million square feet".

The first episode in the new headquarters took place on April 7 and unveiled the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto New York's concrete jungle.

The building also boasts an outdoor terrace, wellness center, screening rooms, reading rooms, a bike room, and showers.

