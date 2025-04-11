Kelly Ripa reveals surprising teeth transformation and her one big regret 

Kelly Ripa is a joyful person and her is always smiling, but did you know, she's not as confident as many would assume.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star confessed on April 11th's episode of the award-winning show that she was undergoing work on her teeth, and has been for a very long time.

She told the live audience from their new SoHo studios that she has been wearing a retainer and that she didn't have braces as a child so for decades has been correcting her smile.

© ABC Kelly Ripa opened up about her ongoing teeth transformation on Live

Kelly's ongoing teeth transformation

"I never had braces and I have spent the past 35 plus years correcting what should of been done for me as a kid - but we won't get into that!" she said.

Kelly is never one to take things too seriously and went on to joke that the children's orthodontist she goes to doesn't even recognize her face.

© GC Images Kelly has been perfecting her smile with a retainer

Why the Live host enjoys the dentist so much

This isn't the first time Kelly has shared dentist stories with viewers on Live. In 2024, she opened up about an emergency dental procedure, and opened up about the crush she has on her dentist, Dr. Loweberg.

The incident had happened on a Sunday, and Mark Consuelos pointed out that "doctors don't usually work on Sunday," prompting Kelly to joke: "At this point, I believe I am injuring my own mouth just so I can see him because I have such a crush on my dentist."

© WireImage Kelly back at the start of her career

She also said in the past that she was one of those people "where the dentist says, you have to come less, we have other people to see."

During an episode of Live in 2021 alongside former co-star Ryan Seacrest, she said: "I am a person who loves going to the dentist. I particularly love Dr. Loweberg, but I love going to the dentist. I find it calming, I sleep through the teeth cleaning - no I don't have laughing gas. I don't get my mouth numbed. I love the terrible sounds, the feeling of it, I don't find it self-torture I love it.

© Disney via Getty Images Kelly is refreshingly honest

"So for me, the hardest part of lockdown, besides from seeing what I actually look like, was not having access to having my teeth cleaned every four months."

Kelly's love of the dentist isn't the only thing she's got real about on the show. She's spoken openly about getting botox and even shared BTS videos on social media, as well as the possibility of going gray, as well as her journey to quitting alcohol.