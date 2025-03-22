Kate Hudson dances with mini-me daughter - and even JLo is a fan

Kate Hudson just proved that she's not a regular mom – she's a cool mom. The Running Point star shared a hilarious video montage to her Instagram that depicted her dancing with her daughter, Rani.

The actress edited together a slew of playful clips of her dancing in public along to the song Ordinary Girl from Hannah Montana. Over the video, Kate penned: "I am someone's emergency contact."

The first clip depicted Kate wiping her armpit with a tissue while appearing on set. The star donned a brown ensemble that featured a suede shirt and a matching skirt adorned with fringed tassels. Kate's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup oozed soft glam with a pinch of blush and a pink lip.

The following video showed Kate dancing in the mirror ahead of the Los Angeles premiere for her Netflix comedy Running Point. The star shook her hips while dressed in a stunning Roberto Cavalli couture gown designed by Fausto Puglisi.

© Getty Images Kate and Danny share one daughter

The champagne-hued garment was grafted from glossy satin and featured a plunging neckline with a halter detail. The daring number boasted revealing cutouts on the bodice and two thigh-high slits. The gown was teamed with Jimmy Choo Max platform heels. Kate's stylist held up her dramatic train while she danced along to the music.

However, what stole the show was a short clip of Kate dancing with her daughter, Rani, in a stylish boutique. The mother-of-three exuded chic in a long fur coat that was layered over a pair of black leggings. The dramatic ensemble was teamed with black boots and stylish aviator sunglasses.

© Getty Images Amy Schumer photographed with Kate Hudson and Rani

Kate waved her arms in the air and swayed her hips as she held Rani's hands, playfully trying to coax her into joining a duet. Rani looked adorable in a black mini-dress layered over a pair of burgundy tights.

© Instagram Kate and Rani share a close bond

It seems even Jennifer Lopez was a fan of the actress' amusing montage as she flocked to the comments section. The On the Floor hitmaker penned: "Haaaa same."

Despite sharing a close bond with her lookalike daughter, Kate revealed that her youngest child is her biggest observer when it comes to her acting work. In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she shared: "Rani is like my great critic."

"She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy, I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'well mauve it'll be funny when you never see it'."