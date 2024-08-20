Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz are father-daughter goals in matching YSL looks
Lenny Kravitz and Director, writer and producer Zoë Kravitz attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square © Getty

Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz are father-daughter goals in matching YSL looks

Zoë Kravitz learned the tricks of the style trade from her father Lenny

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Stylish father-daughter duos are few and far between on the best of days with only a handful of names coming to mind. 

One family name in particular that springs to mind instantly is the Kravtiz crew - and both Lenny and Zoë just proved their stylish status on the red carpet. 

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz attend the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Style is clearly in Zoë's DNA

Stepping out on Monday to attend the European premiere of Blink Twice, Zoë’s newest silver screen flick and directorial debut, the pair made a case for quiet luxury dressing, both sporting matching Saint Laurent looks. 

Zoë Kravitz attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Zoë is a Saint Laurent stan through in through

Zoë, who clearly inherited her fashion flair from her music-maven father, opted for a silky figure-hugging gown in a blood-red hue. The subtle statement dress came complete with a plunging neckline and dainty waist belt detail which emphasised the 35-year-old’s impeccable figure.

Lenny Kravitz attends the European premiere of "Blink Twice" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 19, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Lenny Kravitz has been a style icon since the 80s

Lenny, who is a known lover of eccentric fashion choices, usually opting for sheer tops, fitted trousers and heeled boots, decided upon an oversized, dark grey double-breasted suit to celebrate his daughter's achievements. The icon matched Zoë’s energy, styling the look without a shirt and adding a set of white, rounded-toe boots. 

This isn’t the first time the fashionable family members have stepped out together in effortless style. Earlier this year, the duo were spotted together in Los Angeles to celebrate Lenny’s newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Zoë opted for a bold blue cutout strapless bodysuit and midi skirt look, while her dad chose a pair of high-waisted pinstripe trousers, a statement belt, silk button-up shirt and blazer combo. 

Lenny Kravitz poses with his daughter actress Zoe Kravitz on his newly unveiled star during his Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2024© Getty
The father-daughter duo are besties

During the unveiling, Zoë paid homage to her fashionable father through a heartwarming yet comical speech in which she confirmed where she got her fashion sense from: "I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you stay the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Lenny and Zoë join the likes of Lionel and Sofia Richie Grainge, David and Harper Beckham and Paul and Stella McCartney, all of whom are known for their eclectic yet seriously chic style choices.

