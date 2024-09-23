Lenny Kravitz recreates his iconic XL scarf moment

Picture this. It’s autumn in 2012. The London Olympics have wrapped up, leather pencil skirts are all the rage and Alexa Chung has achieved god-like sartorial status. Plus, Lenny Kravitz just hit the streets of New York in his now-viral, colossal burgundy scarf.

The actor’s iconic accessory has haunted him (in the best way possible) since it was debuted over a decade ago. Following his entry into the TikTok sphere, the 59-year-old recreated the moment for all to reminisce over, posting a clip of himself strutting down a tree-lined street saying: “Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall.”

The legendary rock and roller revived a near-exact outfit that was originally paired with the knitted pièce de résistance. A burgundy suede jacket, charcoal-wash jeans, a dark grey T-shirt and a pair of Gucci-inspired aviators formed the actor’s nostalgic attire.

One of street style’s most beloved memes, the paparazzi image of the Hunger Games actor has continued to live in the mind of style aficionados rent-free since 2012.

During a September 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Lenny said of the story behind the famed accessory: “I cannot escape this. I live in the Bahamas, I’m used to hot weather and I had to go to the store. I was buying some groceries and I thought I’d put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

© Backgrid The actor made waves with his XL scarf back in 2012

The American talk show host replied: “But Lenny, this is not a scarf, it’s a blanket!” to which Lenny responded: “That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything.”

The response from Lenny’s loyal legion of followers didn’t disappoint. “Never been jealous of a scarf before, but here we are,” wrote one under the post, while another said: “The king of autumn has spoken.”

© Getty Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show in 2023

The post even attracted the attention of Naomi Campbell, a long-time friend of Lenny’s. Both icons in their respective fields, the duo have often been seen together at events and share mutual, A-lister companions. Naomi even appeared in the singer’s 1991 music video for Fields of Joy, cementing their friendship for all to see.

Lenny says big knit autumn is here, so grab your XL accessories and head into the season in delightfully silly style.