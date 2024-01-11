A new year and new responsibilities for Heidi Klum's oldest daughter Leni, who has adopted a puppy.

The model and her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, couldn't wait to share the news that they had welcomed a new addition to their family.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Leni posted two photos of their adorable ball of fluff asleep on the bed. Alongside the images, she wrote: "Aris and I adopted a puppy," and added a surprised face emoji.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and Leni star in a lingerie campaign together

Leni and Ari have been quietly dating for more than three years and live together in New York where she is studying. The news will be welcomed by her mom who is a huge animal-lover and has adopted many pets of her own.

Most recently, the America's Got Talent host welcomed two new pups into her home on her husband, Tom Kaulitz's birthday.

© Instagram Leni Klum has adopted a puppy

She posted a photo on social media with the Tokio Hotel rocker with his arms around two German longhaired pointer puppies.

Heidi wrote: "When he tells you he is not ready for a new puppy and you surprise him with two on his birthday."

© Getty Images Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky

Tom and Heidi were previously proud owners of three dogs, but two of the trio sadly passed away in 2023. In February, the couple's 15-year-old German shorthaired pointer Capper died, and their four-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton died a month later.

While the couple don't have any children together, they are proud parents to their pups and Tom is a hands on stepdad to Heidi's four children.

Leni Klum's new puppy

The German model shares her children, Leni, Henry, 18, Johan, 16, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband, Seal.

They recently made a rare red carpet appearance together and stunned fans with their resemblance to their famous parents. It'll be a big year for the family with Henry headed off to college and fleeing the nest.

Last year, he toured colleges with his mom who is having to get used to the idea of another of her children leaving home.

© MICHAEL TRAN Heidi and Tom are huge animal lovers too

It was tough when Leni moved out and across the country and Heidi opened up about the struggles on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

At the time, the mom-of-four revealed she'd become increasingly upset that Leni didn't return her phone calls. "It’s crazy, today she had her first day in college," she said. "This weekend, she just moved in, and I call her. Normally she picks up, but then three, four hours I don’t hear anything.

© Getty Images Seal was reunited with all four of his children, (L-R) Leni Klum, Lou Samuel, Henry Samuel, and Johan Samuel

"And already, my head is going 'Where is she? What is she doing? Why is she not answering?' Already the worrying is starting."

But she knows she's raised Leni right, telling ET: "I am [so proud]. You know, she has her head screwed on right. Talking about her decision to move to the Big Apple, Heidi added: "I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for many years.

"So, she knows it well because I always move my family to New York when we were still filming. So, I think she's going to have a good time."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.