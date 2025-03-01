Heidi Klum, 51, shows off her endless legs in micro sweater dress at private party

Top Model! Heidi Klum showed off why she is one of the world's most famous catwalk models when she rocked a micro sweater dress at a private party in Beverly Hills.

Heidi, 51, was among select guests including Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton and Sofia Vergara who honored Sebastian Stan for his Oscar nomination.

Held at the Beverly Hills home of Anastasia Soare, Founder & CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills, the party was a celebration of The Apprentice actor, who is Anastasia's godson.

© Anastasia Beverly Hills Heidi Klum (L) poses with Sebastian Stan and Anastasia Soare

Heidi wore a royal blue sequin sweater dress for the event, paired with sheer black tights and a black faux-snakeskin clutch bag. She wore her hair loose and rocked a dramatic smokey eye for the late night bash.

She posed alongside Sebastian and Anastasia, and other guests included Sebastian's longtime girlfriend actress Annabelle Wallis, singer Gloria Estefan, and actor Kyle MacLachlan.

© Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia (2L) poses with Sebastian (3L) and Sofia Vergara (3R) and guests at a party

Sofia also shared several pictures on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the bash including Heidi with Paris, and blowing kisses from the table as they sipped on cocktails.

Heidi is mom to four children, and eldest daughter Leni is following in her model footsteps making an appearance at the 2025 Vienna Opera Ball on the same evening.

© Getty Images Leni oozed style in a glitzy dress

The 20-year-old looked sensational in a floor-length brown dress that was embellished with intricate sequins. The sleeveless garment featured a plunging neckline layered with mesh detailing and boasted a figure-hugging silhouette with a mini train for an added touch of drama.

Heidi shared pictures of Leni from the event, which saw her mingling with model Candice Swanepoel and actor Ed Westwick.

Heidi Klum's daughter attends the Vienna Opera Ball and learns how to waltz

© Getty Images Leni was joined by Candice Swanepoel

The 67th ball marked the first star-studded event since the billionaire host, Richard Lugner, passed away in August 2024.

Candice and Leni sat in a box to watch the beautiful ballroom dance performance, and the German model's daughter later took to Stories to share a video of the moment one of the professional dancers taught Leni how to dance ballroom.

"Found someone inside to teach me the waltz," quipped Leni in the caption, as the video showed the pair surrounded by photographers and guests as they took to the center of the room to share a dance.

© Getty Images Seal (3L) with his four children and partner Laura Strayer in 2024

Heidi welcomed Leni in May 2004 after splitting from Leni's biological father, businessman Flavio Briatore. Her partner Seal was present at the birth and adopted Leni as his own.

Together, Heidi and Seal also welcomed Henry, who is also a model, son Joahn and Lou.

Heidi is now married to Tom Kaulitz.