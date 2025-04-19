Christine Lampard and two children's special gesture from husband Frank Lampard revealed

Christine Lampard and her two children Freddie and Patricia received the sweetest getsure from Frank Lampard on Friday.

The Loose Women star, 46, was on the sidelines with her little ones watching their football manager dad take to the pitch. One special moment saw Frank beaming from ear to ear and blowing kisses to his family.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Frank blew kisses to his family who were watching him from the stands

Christine was ever the chic supportive wife donning an on-trend spring blouse that featured puffed sleeves and frilly detailing. She paired the stylish top with a pair of dark wash blue jeans.

Completing her look was a pair of ultra-glam Chanel earrings and a matching chainlink bangle.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Christine held her son and was all smiles from the sidelines

When it came to her makeup for the occasion, Christine opted for warm bronzer, nude pink lipstick and fluttery lashes and styled her voluminous raven-hued tresses in soft waves.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Frank couldn't have been happier to see his family

Christine and Frank's home life

Whilst the couple likes to keep the exact details of their children's identity obscured, the ITV star often shares adorable updates from her life at home with her little ones.

One of the most recent updates saw the sibling duo on a sweet Easter outing. On Wednesday, Patricia and Freddie were pictured sweetly peering over a metal gate to admire a flock of ducks and a never-ending pond beyond.

© Instagram Patricia and Freddie looked so adorable with their matching curls

Patricia wore a bright pink T-shirt and matching pink scrunchie to secure her cascading brunette locks. Whilst Freddie wore a grey and black tracksuit.

Christine added a GIF of pastel-coloured Easter eggs to the post.

The Lampards' blended family

As well as being the doting parents to Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also stepmother to Frank's teenage daughters Isla and Luna.

Opening up about her blended family, Christine previously gushed to Fabulous magazine: "It's all they've ever known, which is probably a really lucky thing. I know for a lot of people it can be very difficult – you've got to be very understanding of where the child's coming from and how they feel about whatever the set-up is."

© Instagram Christine shares two children with her husband Frank Lampard

She went on to say: "Patricia adores them and tells everyone about her big sisters. They have a special connection. It's particularly nice for Frank. It's just lovely."

Meanwhile, during a chat with Woman & Home, Christine shared: "When I first met Isla and Luna, they were two and four - now they're 16 and almost 18, and have just taken their GCSEs and A Levels."

Christine and Frank's love story

The couple first started dating in 2009 and after six years married at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before hosting a reception at The Arts Club in December 2015.

© Getty Christine and Frank Lampard said 'I do' at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge

For the big day, Christine looked exceptional and donned an elegant long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville.

The couple and their children now live in a stunning £10 million London mansion.